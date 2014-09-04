Sept 4 The third U.S. missionary to be infected
with Ebola in West Africa is heading back to the United States
for treatment at the Nebraska Medical Center, according to SIM
USA, the religious-affiliated aid group.
The group said in a statement that Dr Rick Sacra, who
contracted Ebola while working in Liberia, is expected to arrive
at the Omaha-based hospital on Friday to begin treatment in
their special Biocontainment Patient Care Unit, a special
treatment suite for patients with highly infectious diseases.
