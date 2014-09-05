MIAMI, Sept 5 U.S. air traffic controllers
tracked a plane with an unresponsive pilot off the Florida coast
on Friday, apparently headed towards Cuba.
The plane was flying at an altitude of 25,000 feet
southbound over the Atlantic Ocean, according to a spokeswoman
for the Federal Aviation Adminsitation. It was trailed by U.S.
military jets, according to the North American Aerospace Defense
Command (NORAD). The jets broke off after the plane entered
Cuban airspace.
"The pilot has not been responding to radio calls since 10
am EDT," the FAA said.
The flight departed from Greater Rochester International
Airport in New York and was headed to Naples Municipal Airport
in Florida, the FAA added.
(Reporting By David Adams)