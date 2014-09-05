MIAMI, Sept 5 U.S. air traffic controllers tracked a plane with an unresponsive pilot off the Florida coast on Friday, apparently headed towards Cuba.

The plane was flying at an altitude of 25,000 feet southbound over the Atlantic Ocean, according to a spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Adminsitation. It was trailed by U.S. military jets, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). The jets broke off after the plane entered Cuban airspace.

"The pilot has not been responding to radio calls since 10 am EDT," the FAA said.

The flight departed from Greater Rochester International Airport in New York and was headed to Naples Municipal Airport in Florida, the FAA added. (Reporting By David Adams)