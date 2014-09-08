Sept 8 Canadian gold miner Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd has agreed to buy Cayden Resources Inc, a gold exploration company with projects in Mexico, for C$205 million ($186.84 million) in shares and cash, the two companies said on Monday.

Directors and officers of Cayden, who own around 19.8 percent of its shares, support the transaction, the two miners said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 1.0972 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio)