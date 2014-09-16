NEW YORK, Sept 16 (IFR) - Nordea Bank has ratcheted in price guidance by as much as 25bp on its inaugural dual-tranche Contingent Convertible Tier 1 capital securities, after being swamped with more than US$10bn of orders.

Guidance on the perpetual non-call five-year has been set at 5.625% area, 12.5bp tighter than initial price thoughts of 5.75% area, while the perpNC10-year is being officially talked at 6.25% area, versus IPTs of 6.5% area.

The area is plus or minus 12.5bp.

The deal is the first Swedish CoCo to hit the markets and its pricing will set a crucial benchmark for other banks from Sweden.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and UBS are leading the transactions, which are expected to be rated BBB+/BBB. (Reporting By Danielle Robinson; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)