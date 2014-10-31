(Fixes story link)
** Equity snapback invigorates new issuance, 17 deals
priced, double last week's total, and more than a dozen
companies are on the road marketing IPOs over next two weeks.
** Record-setting Shell Midstream Partners IPO was
week's most impressive debut. Shares of Royal Dutch Shell
affiliate popped 46 pct above their offer
price, traded to indicative 2% yield, roughly half the industry
average.
** Healthcare issuance remains prominent, six deals raised
nearly $600 mln, led by $200 mln Synergy Pharmaceuticals
convertible senior note offering and $75 mln Sientra,
Inc. IPO.
** Investors view next week's broad mix of real estate,
healthcare, bank, energy, consumer and technology companies
looking to go public a healthy sign.
** Portfolio managers focused on companies featuring growth,
earnings quality and sustainability, and are highly price
sensitive going into year end.
** Capital markets sources saying they expect continued
opportunistic follow-on financings from REITs and MLPs over next
few weeks.