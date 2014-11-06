Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Nov 6: Western Digital (US, data storage) - $550.4m FO. 5.4m shares (100% sec) vs. $101.28 last sale. GS, BAML Hitachi selling holder, cutting stake from 5.4% to ~3%

** Nov 6: INC Research (US, biopharma/med device CRO) - $162.2m IPO. 8.1m Class A shares (100% prim) marketed at $17-$20. GS, CS, BAIRD, WF, WB.

** Nov 6: Sky Solar Holdings (China, solar power) - $150m IPO. 12.5m ADSs (100% prim) marketed at $10-$12. FBR, COWN

** Nov 6: Freshpet (US, pet food) - $145.8m IPO. 10.4m shares (100% prim) marketed at $12-$14. GS, CS.

** Nov 6: Triumph Bancorp (US, banking) - $107.2m IPO. 6.7m shares (100% prim) marketed at $14-$16. SAND, EVER, WF.

Postponed: Jaguar Animal Health (US, animal health) - $95m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) marketed at $17-$19. BMO, GUGG.

Postponed: Radius Bancorp (US, banking) - $68.8m IPO. 5m shares (73% sec, 27% prim) marketed at $11.75-$13.75. BAIRD, SAND.

