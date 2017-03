Dec 11 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE WEEK OF 464,000 Aa1/AAA/ OF NEW YORK STATE PERSONAL INCOME 12/15 TAX REVENUE BONDS TAX EXEMPT MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 12/15

Day of Sale: 12/16 ARIZONA TRANSPORTATION BOARD WEEK OF 380,000 Aa1/AAA/ HIGHWAY REVENUE REFUNDING 12/15 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: 15-17, 23-33

Day of Sale: 12/16 ARIZONA HEALTH FACILITIES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 314,960 A2/NR/A REVENUE BONDS (SCOTTSDALE LINCOLN 12/15 HOSPITALS PROJECT) SERIES 2014A SERIES 2014A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York METROPOLITAN WATER RECLAMATION WEEK OF 296,430 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT OF GREATER CHICAGO GENERAL 12/15 OBLIGATION BONDS UT CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, 2014 SERIES A (GREEN BONDS) UT ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE, 2014 SERIES B (GREEN BONDS) LT CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT BONDS 2014 SERIES C (GREEN BONDS) LT REFUNDING BONDS, 2014 SERIES D MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 235,000 Aaa// CORPORATION MULTI FAMILY RENTAL 12/15 HOUSING REVENUE BONDS NYCHA TRIBOROUGH PRESERVATION DEVELOPMENT $230MM 2014 SERIES A-1 NON AMT $5MM 2014 SERIES A-2 TAXABLE MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York DEPARTMENT OF WATER AND POWER OF WEEK OF 229,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES 12/15 POWER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 2014 SERIES E MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland REMARK: ROP: 12/15

Day of Sale: 12/16 SAN ANGELO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 100,000 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 12/15 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 12/17 MAINE HEALTH & HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 84,880 /A+/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 12/15 MAINE HEALTH ISSUE SERIES 2014 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York EL PASO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 84,280 /AAA/AAA UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 12/15 SERIES 2015 TEXAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2032 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 12/16 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF WEEK OF 76,575 // NEW YORK 12/15 PRATT INSTITUTE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 12/17 ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 66,000 Aa3/AA/ AUTHORITY HOUSING (30MM TAX EXEMPT 12/15 13MM TAXABLE) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2020 TERM: 2029, 2034, 2036 REMARK: ROP: 12/15

Day of Sale: 12/16 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE WEEK OF 57,000 Aa1/AAA/ OF NEW YORK STATE PERSONAL INCOME 12/15 TAX REVENUE BONDS TAXABLE MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 12/15

Day of Sale: 12/16 VILLAGE OF BOLINGBROOK, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 54,515 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 12/15 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 12/17 CALIFORNIA EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 52,460 Aa3/AA/ AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS PEPPERDINE 12/15 UNIVERSITY SERIES 2014 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ADAMS 12 FIVE STAR SCHOOLS WEEK OF 50,320 Aa3/AA-/ ADAMS COUNTY, THE CITY AND COUNTY 12/15 OF BROOMFIELD, COLORADO GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver

Day of Sale: 12/17 BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF WAYNE STATE WEEK OF 50,000 Aa2/AA-/ UNIVERSITY, MICHIGAN GENERAL 12/15 REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 12/17 RHODE ISLAND HOUSING MORTGAGE WEEK OF 48,730 Aa2/NR/NR FINANCE CORPORATION - MFDB 2014 12/15 $12,000M SERIES A (MF) $18,930M SERIES 2-T (MF) TAXABLE REFUNDING $2,100M SERIES 3A (MF) $15,700M SERIES 3B (MF) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: SERIES 1: 2016

Day of Sale: 12/16 CITY OF ROUND ROCK, TEXAS WEEK OF 33,980 // MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 12/18 COUNTY OF FAIRFIELD, OHIO WEEK OF 33,915 Aa2// VARIOUS PURPOSE BONDS, SERIES 2015 12/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2034 TERM: 2039, 2044

Day of Sale: 12/17 TOMPKINS COUNTY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 33,810 NR/BBB/ CORPORATION CONTINUING CARE 12/15 RETIREMENT COMMUNITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014A (KENDAL AT ITACA, INC PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 12/18 ATASCADERO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 33,500 Aa3// SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY CALIFORNIA 12/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ST. TAMMANY PUBLIC TRUST FINANCING WEEK OF 33,315 NR/NR/ AUTHORITY REVENUE AND REFUNDING 12/15 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 (CHRISTWOOD PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 12/16 FLORIN RESOURCE CONSERVATION WEEK OF 32,000 // DISTRICT WATER REVENUE REFUNDING 12/15 SECOND SENIOR LIEN, CALIFORNIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: NPFI:/AA-/

Day of Sale: 12/16 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 30,000 /AA-/ AGENCY (ROXBURY LATIN SCHOOL ISSUE) 12/15 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 12/16 HENRY COUNTY, GEORGIA GENERAL WEEK OF 29,615 Aa1// OBLIGATION SALES TAX BONDS 12/15 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2016-2020

Day of Sale: 12/16 SANTA MARIA JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 29,000 Aa3/A+/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 12/15 ELECTION OF 2004 SERIES 2014 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. ROCKY RIVER CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 28,500 Aa2// OHIO SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING 12/15 BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 12/17 MERRIMACK COUNTY GENERAL WEEK OF 26,905 Aa3/AA/ OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 12/15 SERIES 2014 NEW HAMPSHIRE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2032

Day of Sale: 12/17 SOUTH SAN ANTONIO INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 25,545 //AAA SCHOOL DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX 12/15 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 25,525 Aa2// LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 12/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION NOTES, SERIES OF 2015 (LIBOR INDEX RATE MODE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 12/16 GARFIELD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #16 WEEK OF 23,315 Aa2/NR/NR (PARACHUTE) COLORADO GENERAL 12/15 OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: STATE INTERCEPT

Day of Sale: 12/17 CITY OF AURORA, COLORADO WEEK OF 22,250 Aa2/AA-/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 12/15 SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver

Day of Sale: 12/16 SPOKANE COUNTY, WASHINGTON LIMITED WEEK OF 19,175 Aa2/AA/ TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION AND 12/15 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 12/16 CITY OF HOOVER, ALABAMA GENERAL WEEK OF 18,295 Aa1/AAA/ OBLIGATION REFUNDING WARRANTS 12/15 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2037

Day of Sale: 12/16 WHITTIER CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 18,000 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION 12/15 OF 2012 SERIES B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York NAZARETH AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 17,100 Aa2// NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 12/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION NOTE, SERIES OF 2015 (LIBOR INDEX RATE MODE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 12/16 CADDO PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 15,005 /AA-/ LOUISIANA GENERAL OBLIGATION 12/15 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2032

Day of Sale: 12/16 CITY OF ADELANTO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 14,345 NR/NR/NR WASTEWATER REVENUE BONDS 12/15 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco VILLAGE OF PLAINFIELD WILL AND WEEK OF 14,015 Aa2/AA+/ KENDALL COUNTIES, ILLINOIS FIRST 12/15 LIEN WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 12/15 VILLAGE OF LYONS, COOK COUNTY WEEK OF 13,240 // ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION DEBT 12/15 CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2014A AND 2015B MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 12/15 SPANISH FORK, UTAH SALES TAX WEEK OF 12,965 /AA-/ REVENUE REFUNDING SERIES 2015 12/15 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2018-2027

Day of Sale: 12/15 LONGVIEW WATER AND SEWER REVENUE WEEK OF 10,000 Aa3// BONDS 12/15 SERIES 2014 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 12/16 BLACKHAWK COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 10,000 // DISTRICT #503, ILLINOIS COUNTIES OF 12/15 ROCH ISLAND, HENRY, MERCER WHITESIDE, HENDERSON, KNOX BUREAU, STARK & MARSHALL GENERAL OBLIGATION COMMUNITY COLLEGE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 12/17 EAGLE MOUNTAIN CITY, UTAH WEEK OF 9,845 /AA/ WATER & SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING 12/15 BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: /A/AA-/

Day of Sale: 12/16 DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 9,300 Aa3/AA-/ UTILITIES AUTHORITY NEW JERSEY 12/15 COUNTY OF GLOUCESTER REVENUE & REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 12/17 SEASIDE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY WEEK OF 9,000 /AA-/ SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE 12/15 REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY OF SEASIDE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. BUTLER COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,850 A1/NR/ DISTRICT #402 GENERAL OBLIGATION 12/15 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2028

Day of Sale: 12/15 PARKWAY UD, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,675 A3// UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 12/15 SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 12/18 LOS ANGELES COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 8,150 // REFUNDING AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 12/15 TAX ALLOCATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013E COVINA REDEVELOPMENT PROJECTS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE NAPA WEEK OF 8,000 // REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, CALIFORNIA 12/15 REFUNDING TAX ALLOCATION BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 12/17 BELLVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,675 /AAA/ DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING 12/15 BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 12/17 VALENCIA COUNTY, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 7,620 A2/NR/NR GROSS RECEIPTS TAX REVENUE BONDS 12/15 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 12/17 PUEBLO COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,500 Baa1/NR/ NO. 70 12/15 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SERIES 2014 COLORADO MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 12/17 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 2905 WEEK OF 7,395 // TRI CITY UNITED PUBLIC SCHOOLS 12/15 MINNESOTA GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2026

Day of Sale: 12/17 MEADOWHILL REGIONAL MUD, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,580 A3// UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 12/15 SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 12/16 PLUM BORO MUNI AUTHORITY GUARANTEED WEEK OF 6,280 /AA/ WATER REVENUE BONDS 12/15 SERIES 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2034-2040

Day of Sale: 12/16 STATE OF MISSISSIPPI LEASE REVENUE WEEK OF 5,945 /AA-/ CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MASTER 12/15 LEASE PROGRAM MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2024

Day of Sale: 12/16 OCEAN CITY, NEW JERSEY GENERAL WEEK OF 5,890 /AA/ IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS 12/15 SERIES 2014 MGR: FTN Financial Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2015-2019 TUSCALOOSA COUNTY BOARD OF WEEK OF 5,820 NAF/AA-/ EDUCATION SPECIAL TAX SCHOOL 12/15 WARRANTS, ALABAMA BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 12/15 LA HABRA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,250 Aa3// CALIFORNIA 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION 12/15 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. MCCABE UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,000 /AA-/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 12/15 2014 ELECTION SERIES A CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. GRAND LAKES MUD #1,TEXAS WEEK OF 4,700 A// UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 12/15 SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 12/15 FORT ZUMWALT SCHOOL DISTRCT WEEK OF 4,500 Aa1/AA+/

MISSOURI, ST. CHARLES COUNTY 12/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 12/15 HARRIS CO MUD #239, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,400 /BBB+/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 12/15 SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 12/18 RICE CONS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,380 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 12/15 REFUNDING BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2027 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: A1/

Day of Sale: 12/16 MESA UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT 2014 WEEK OF 3,850 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 12/15 BANK QUALIFIED, CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. ESTES PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT R-3 WEEK OF 3,445 // (COLORADO) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 12/15 SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago REMARK: Aa2 (STATE INTERCEPT)/NR/NR

Day of Sale: 12/18 MIDDLESEX BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 3,265 /AA/ NEW JERSEY REFUNDING BONDS 12/15 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2022 REMARK: /A/

Day of Sale: 12/17 OURAY R-1 SCHOOL DISTRICT COLORADO WEEK OF 2,860 A2/NR/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 12/15 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 12/16 PRINCETON JOINT UNION SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,750 /A+/ DISTRICT ELECTION OF 2014 GENERAL 12/15 OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. BEDFORD PARK DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,370 // GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX 12/15 BONDS 2015 & DEBT CERTIFICATES SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 12/16 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 482 WEEK OF 2,000 // MORRISON, TODD AND CROW WING 12/15 COUNTIES, MINNESOTA (LITTLE FALLS) GENERAL OBLIGATION TAX AND AID ANTICIPATION CERTIFICATES OF INDEBTEDNESS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 12/16 PLUM BORO MUNI AUTHORITY GUARANTEED WEEK OF 1,200 /AA/ SEWER REVENUE BONDS 12/15 SERIES 2015B PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2027

