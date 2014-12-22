WASHINGTON Dec 22 Eli Lilly and Co has won approval to buy Novartis AG's animal health unit on condition that it divest the Sentinel line of products for treating heartworm in dogs, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

The French company Virbac SA will buy the Sentinel product line, the FTC said.

The European Union approved the $5.4 billion deal in October. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)