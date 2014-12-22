Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON Dec 22 Eli Lilly and Co has won approval to buy Novartis AG's animal health unit on condition that it divest the Sentinel line of products for treating heartworm in dogs, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
The French company Virbac SA will buy the Sentinel product line, the FTC said.
The European Union approved the $5.4 billion deal in October. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
* Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant Pharmaceuticals agree to binding terms of licensing agreement in the field of oncology
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.