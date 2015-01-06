Jan 6 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept New Orders -0.7 -0.7 -0.5 Ex-Transportation -0.6 -1.5 unch Ex-Defense -0.4 -1.2 -0.6 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -1.0 0.5 -1.4 Durables -0.9 0.3 -0.7 Primary Metals -1.7 -2.0 2.5 General Machinery 0.5 -2.1 -3.0 Computers/Electronics -1.7 unch -2.0 Electrical Equipment Appliances -0.8 -4.3 3.4 Transport Equipment -1.3 3.5 -3.1 NonDefense aircraft 0.3 0.8 -16.0 Defense aircraft -7.4 44.1 -3.2 Ships/boats -7.8 9.6 -6.2 NonDurables -0.5 -1.6 -0.2 Computers and related products -0.4 -3.3 -1.9 Motor vehicles/parts 0.2 0.7 -0.2 NonDefense Cap 0.1 unch -4.8 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.5 -1.8 -1.1 Defense Cap -8.2 10.0 7.9 Durables Ex-Transport -0.7 -1.2 0.3 Durables NonDefense -0.3 -0.7 -1.0 Unfilled-Durables 0.4 0.5 0.4 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept Total -0.6 -0.9 0.1 Durables -0.6 -0.1 0.3 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.2 -0.9 0.7 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept Total 0.1 0.1 0.2 Computers and related products -1.0 -0.9 1.1 Motor vehicles and parts 0.3 0.5 1.0 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Nov Oct Sept New Orders 492.736 496.278 499.866 Ex-Transportation 417.192 419.717 425.904 Ex-Defense 480.765 482.834 488.675 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 177.533 179.389 178.494 Durables 241.556 243.821 243.200 Primary Metals 27.631 28.099 28.681 General Machinery 36.494 36.304 37.086 Computers/Electronics 22.039 22.429 22.425 Electrical Equipment Appliances 10.719 10.800 11.285 Transport Equipment 75.544 76.561 73.962 NonDefense aircraft 15.450 15.399 15.282 Defense aircraft 4.917 5.312 3.686 Ships/boats 2.194 2.379 2.171 NonDurables 251.180 252.457 256.666 Computers and related products 2.036 2.045 2.115 Motor vehicles/parts 47.894 47.816 47.504 NonDefense Cap 82.532 82.432 82.464 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 70.630 70.997 72.335 Defense Cap 9.503 10.350 9.411 Durables Ex-Transport 166012 167260 169238 Durables NonDefense 229585 230377 232009 Unfilled-Durables 1179.084 1174.608 1169.273 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Nov Oct Sept Total 495.652 498.489 503.045 Durables 244.472 246.032 246.379 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 70.151 70.289 70.913 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Nov Oct Sept Total 656.307 655.567 655.092 Computers and related products 4.621 4.669 4.711 Motor vehicles and parts 27.439 27.360 27.228 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Nov Oct 1.32 1.32 PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept Factory Orders N/A -0.7 -0.5 Durable Goods -0.7 0.3 -0.7 FORECAST: Reuters survey of economists forecast: U.S. Nov. factory orders -0.5 pct HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES: Initial orders for October durable goods were issued on Nov. 26. N/A - not available The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately. The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments. General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.