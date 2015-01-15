** Walt Disney continues steady ascent as company
spawns content, broadens global brand & as equity investors warm
to bluechips in choppy markets
** Shares have risen 27 pct in 12 months and have
consistently outperformed U.S. benchmarks Chart: link.reuters.com/qec83w
** Soon to release "Frozen" and "Star Wars" movie sequels
and extend one of Pixar affiliate's most successful film
franchises with making of "Toy Story 4"
** Company expanded its strategic entertainment alliance in
China with Shanghai Media Group, and anticipates opening
Shanghai Disney Resort later this year
** Flagship ESPN network remains dominant in sports
programming landscape as College Football Playoff championship
game drew highest ratings ever in U.S. cable television history
** Holders have enjoyed 5-year average DPS growth of 27 pct;
company recently raised annual cash dividend by 34 pct to $1.15
per share
** DIS stands to benefit from lower gas prices as US
consumers spend more on entertainment and merchandise items
** Derives 75 pct of revenues domestically, which should
help mitigate currency risk
** Trades about 20x forward earnings, which may explain why
14 of 31 covering analysts rate stock a "hold"
** No sell ratings, median PT $98
** Company scheduled to report fiscal Q1 results Feb 3
(RM: lance.tupper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)