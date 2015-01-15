** Walt Disney continues steady ascent as company spawns content, broadens global brand & as equity investors warm to bluechips in choppy markets

** Shares have risen 27 pct in 12 months and have consistently outperformed U.S. benchmarks Chart: link.reuters.com/qec83w

** Soon to release "Frozen" and "Star Wars" movie sequels and extend one of Pixar affiliate's most successful film franchises with making of "Toy Story 4"

** Company expanded its strategic entertainment alliance in China with Shanghai Media Group, and anticipates opening Shanghai Disney Resort later this year

** Flagship ESPN network remains dominant in sports programming landscape as College Football Playoff championship game drew highest ratings ever in U.S. cable television history

** Holders have enjoyed 5-year average DPS growth of 27 pct; company recently raised annual cash dividend by 34 pct to $1.15 per share

** DIS stands to benefit from lower gas prices as US consumers spend more on entertainment and merchandise items

** Derives 75 pct of revenues domestically, which should help mitigate currency risk

** Trades about 20x forward earnings, which may explain why 14 of 31 covering analysts rate stock a "hold"

** No sell ratings, median PT $98

** Company scheduled to report fiscal Q1 results Feb 3 (RM: lance.tupper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)