BOSTON Jan 22 Star bond fund manager Bill Gross has pumped more than $700 million of his own money into the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, Janus Capital Chief Executive Dick Weil said on Thursday.

"At the end of 2014, Bill had invested more than $700 million of his personal money in the Global Unconstrained Bond Fund," Weil said on a conference call. "He fundamentally believes that investing alongside of clients aligns interests. He believes in eating his own cooking."

Janus shares were up 5.6 percent at $17.19 during Thursday morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

