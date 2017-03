Jan 23 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- UTAH TRANSIT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 831,640 Aa2/AAA/AA SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 01/26 SERIES 2015A SUBORDINATED SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY STATE WEEK OF 385,155 Aa3/A+/A+ PROPERTY AND BUILDING COMMISSION 01/26 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 01/28 SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER 46 WEEK OF 286,000 // KANE, COOK AND DUPAGE COUNTIES 01/26 ILLINOIS (ELGIN) GENERAL OBLIGATION $45,805M LIMITED SCHOOL BONDS 2015A $12,070M LIMITED REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, 2015B, $19,690M REFUNDING SCHOOL BDS 2015C $100,740M REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS 2015D MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 01/27 MEDSTAR HEALTH INC. MARYLAND WEEK OF 230,350 A2/A-/A SERIES 2015 01/26 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 01/28 KATY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 209,510 Aaa/AAA/NR TEXAS SERIES 2015A AND 2015B 01/26 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2036

Day of Sale: 01/27 NEW CASTLE COUNTY DELAWARE WEEK OF 125,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA SERIES 2015A 01/26 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2045

Day of Sale: 01/26 CITY OF GLENDALE, ARIZONA WEEK OF 114,890 A1/AA/NR SENIOR LIEN WATER & SEWER REVENUE 01/26 REFUNDING OBLIGATION, SERIES 2015 SERIES 2015C MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF GLENDALE ARIZONA WEEK OF 104,375 A3/AA+/NR SERIES 2015A 01/26 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2033

Day of Sale: 01/29 MEDSTAR HEALTH INC. MARYLAND WEEK OF 103,000 A2/A-/A SERIES 015 TAXABLE 01/26 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 01/28 COLBY COLLEGE TAXABLE BONDS WEEK OF 100,000 Aa2/AA/ SERIES 2015 01/26 CORPORATE CUSIP MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 01/27 NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 93,310 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING 01/26 BONDS SEIRES 2015 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 01/27 LONG BEACH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 89,996 Aa2/AA-/ (COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA) 01/26 ELECTION OF 2008 GENERAL OBLIGATON BONDS, SERIES D-1 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/29 ANTELOPE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 87,000 Aa2/AA-/ DISTRICT 01/26 LOS ANGELES AND KERN COUNTIES, CALIFORNIA 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/27 POCONO MOUNTAINS INDUSTRIAL PARK WEEK OF 75,000 A3/A-/ AUTHORITY 01/26 (ST. LUKE'S HOSPITAL-MONROE PROJECT HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 01/28 EAST BAY MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT WEEK OF 70,000 Aa2/AAA/AA+ $68,000M TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2015A 01/26 $ 2,000M TAXABLE SERIES 2015B MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland REMARK: TAX EXEMPT BONDS DUE: 2027-2038

TAXABLE BONDS DUE: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 01/27 SCHOOL BOARD OF PALM BEACH COUNTY, WEEK OF 65,160 Aa3/AA-/ FLORIDA 01/26 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2015C MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York TEMPE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT 3 WEEK OF 65,060 Aa2// OF MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA 01/26 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, PROJECT OF 2009, SERIES C (2015) REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/28 DEL VALLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 60,650 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT 01/26 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS TEXAS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2019-2045 TERM: 2016 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: Aa3/AA/

Day of Sale: 01/27 ROCKFORD PUBLIC SCHOOLS DISTRICT WEEK OF 58,339 /AA-/ #205, ILLINOIS 01/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CONSISTING OF: $19,340M - SERIES A $38,998M - SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/29 TEMECULA VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 56,000 /BBB/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 01/26 2015 SPECIAL TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (CFD NOS. 2000-1, 2003-2, 2002-1 (IA-2), 2002-2, 2005-1, 2004-1 (IA A)) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/29 CITY OF DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 47,795 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 01/26 SERIES 2015 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 01/29 TUCSON, ARIZONA WEEK OF 46,215 // WATER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BOND 01/26 TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2015 A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver LANCASTER COUNTY HOSPITAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 44,975 /A/ HEALTH CENTER REVENUE BONDS 01/26 (MASONIC VILLAGES PROJECT) SERIES OF 2015, PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2035

Day of Sale: 01/29 COMANCHE COUNTY HOSP AUTH, OK WEEK OF 43,165 /BBB-/ HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 01/26 SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2024

Day of Sale: 01/28 GLENDALE GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 37,045 A3/BBB+/ REFUNDING 2015, ARIZONA 01/26 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 01/26 COLUMBUS-FRANKLIN COUNTY FINANCE WEEK OF 31,635 /AA-/ AUTHORITY TAXABLE R&D REFUNDING 01/26 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015A (OHIO CAPITAL FUND FINANCING) (STATE OF OHIO REFUNDABLE TAX CREDIT COLLATERALIZED) MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati SERIAL: 2021-2027

Day of Sale: 01/26 CITY OF DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 30,225 /AA+/ TAXABLE REFUNDING LIMITED 01/26 OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 01/28 CITY OF SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 30,000 A1/AA/NR 2015A 01/26 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2030 REMARK: ROP: 1/28

Day of Sale: 01/29 UTAH HOUSING SINGLE FAMILY DAILY 28,310 Aaa/AA/AAA REFUNDING "TAXABLE" MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

CITY OF NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS WEEK OF 27,900 Aa2/AA/ UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 2015 01/26 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2044

Day of Sale: 01/26 BURNET CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 26,750 Aaa// SCHOOL DISTRICT 01/26 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS TEXAS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2035 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: A1//

Day of Sale: 01/26 MARSHALL PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 23,125 /AA-/ COUNTY OF CALHOUN, 2015 REFUNDING 01/26 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/27 ST. LOUIS MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 22,710 NAF/A/NAF CORPORATION LEASEHOLD REVENUE BONDS 01/26 (CONVENTION CENTER REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS) MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland SERIAL: 2015-2030

Day of Sale: 01/27 CITY OF ANTIOCH PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 22,500 /AA-/ AUTHORITY 01/26 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (MUNICIPAL FACILITIES PROJECT) SERIES 2015A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 01/27 SUCCESSOR AGENCY SIGNAL HILL ROAD WEEK OF 22,000 /A/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY SUBORDINATE 01/26 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING 2015A CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2023

Day of Sale: 01/27 CITY OF GLENDALE, ARIZONA WEEK OF 20,970 A3/AA+/NR TAXALE SERIES 2015B 01/26 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2033

Day of Sale: 01/29 BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE WEEK OF 19,500 Aa2/NR/NR UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS 01/26 ATHLETIC FACILITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (FAYETTEVILLE CAMPUS), SERIES 2015A MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2015-2032

Day of Sale: 01/29 TOWN OF NEWTOWN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 17,090 Aa1/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 01/26 2015 SERIES A MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2030

Day of Sale: 01/27 CITY OF MCALLEN, TEXAS WEEK OF 17,085 /AA/ WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM 01/26 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago SOUTH ORANGE-MAPLEWOOD SCHOOL WEEK OF 16,085 UR/UR/ DISTRICT, NEW JERSEY 01/26 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 01/28 CITY OF SEALY, TEXAS WEEK OF 15,000 // CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION 01/26 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 01/27 WASHTENAW COMMUNITY COLLEGE, WEEK OF 14,055 // MICHIGAN 01/26 WASHTENAW COUNTY, COMMUNITY COLLEGE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD

Day of Sale: 01/29 WHITEHALL DISTRICT SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 13,360 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 01/26 COUNTY OF MUSKEGON, 2015 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/28 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 12,415 A3// DISTRICT NO. 468 01/26 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 01/26 CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 11,695 NR/A+/ FINANCE AUTHORITY REFUNDING 01/26 REVENUE LINCOLN GLEN MANOR 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2036

Day of Sale: 01/27 MORGAN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-3 WEEK OF 11,090 // (MORGAN COUNTY, COLORADO) 01/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: AA2 (STATE INTERCEPT)/NR/NR

Day of Sale: 01/27 DERRY TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 /A/ DAUPHIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2023 REMARK: *** BANK QUALIFIED ***

Day of Sale: 01/28 TAZEWELL COUNTY, ILLINOIS (PEKIN) WEEK OF 9,985 Aa2// COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #303 01/26 SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/28 FULTONDALE GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 9,610 A3// REFUNDING WARRANTS SERIES 2015 01/26 ALABAMA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2032

Day of Sale: 01/26 PLEASANT GROVE CITY, UTAH WEEK OF 9,600 /A+/AA- WATER REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS 01/26 SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: **Bank Qualified**

Day of Sale: 01/27 MORELAND SCHOOL DISTRICT,CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 9,600 Aa3// 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 01/26 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/29 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 9 WEEK OF 9,580 // OF THE ETIWANDA SCHOOL DISTRICT, 01/26 CALIFORNIA 2015 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/28 COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,525 /AA+/ NUMBER 155 01/26 MCHENRY AND LAKE COUNTIES, ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2024 TERM: 2032, 2034

Day of Sale: 01/28 VILLAGE OF VILLA PARK WEEK OF 9,500 /AA/ DUPAGE COUNTY, ILLINOIS 01/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: **Bank Qualified**

Day of Sale: 01/26 AUBREY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,160 Aaa// UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 01/26 TEXAS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2030-2037 TERM: 2015 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

UL: A1//

Day of Sale: 01/28 OVID-ELISE AREA SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 8,590 /AA-/ COUNTIES OF CLINTON, SHIAWASSEE, 01/26 SAGINAW & GRATIOT, 2015 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/29 MONITEAU SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,010 // BUTLER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia RUSK COUNTY, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 8,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES 01/26 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 01/27 ETIWANDA SCHOOL DISTRICT,CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 6,755 // 2015 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS 01/26 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/28 FRANKLIN AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,025 // VENANGO COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CONSISTING OF: $2,355M SERIES A OF 2015 $2,640M SERIES B OF 2015 $1,030M SERIES C OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

MUHLENBERG SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,015 Aa2// BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2024 REMARK: *** BANK QUALIFIED ***

Day of Sale: 01/27 SPRINGPORT PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 5,920 /AA-/ COUNTIES OF JACKSON, CALHOUN, EATON 01/26 AND INGHAM 2015 REFUNDING, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/29 ROTTERDAM-MOHONASEN CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,175 UR/NR/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 01/26 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2026

Day of Sale: 01/27 TOWN OF WEST GREENWICH, WEEK OF 5,020 NR/AA+/ RHODE ISLAND 01/26 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2026

Day of Sale: 01/27 WOLF BRANCH SCHOOL DISTRICT #113, WEEK OF 5,000 /A-/ ILLINOIS 01/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CONSISTING OF: $2,000M SERIES A TAXABLE $3,000M SERIES B REFUNDING MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/27 CERES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,985 // 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 01/26 BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 01/27 MORENO VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,870 // DISTRICT 2007-1 SPECIAL TAX 2015 01/26 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 01/29 BRAZORIA COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,690 /BBB/ DISTRICT NO. 21 01/26 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 01/26 AVON CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,305 NR/A+/ NEW YORK 01/26 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2021

Day of Sale: 01/28 WOLCOTT GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 4,275 NR/AA/ REFUNDING 2015 CONNECTICUT 01/26 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 01/27 MERKEL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,240 /AAA/ TEXAS 01/26 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2039 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Rating A+

Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 01/29 CRAWFORD CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,705 // CRAWFORD AND MERCER COUNTIES, 01/26 PENNSYLVANIA CONSISTING OF: $2,635M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 $1,070M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia COUNTY OF STEUBEN, NEW YORK WEEK OF 3,700 Aa2/NR/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 01/26 PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING (SERIAL) BONDS, 2015 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2021 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 01/28 MAPLE VALLEY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 3,530 Aa2// COUNTIES OF EATON & BARRY, 01/26 2015 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/28 SAINT LOUIS PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 3,305 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 01/26 COUNTIES OF GRATIOT, MIDLAND & ISABELLA, 2015 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/27 ARMSTRONG SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,280 A2/NR/ GENEERAL OBLIGATION 2015 01/26 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2020

Day of Sale: 01/27 CITY OF PETAL, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 3,100 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 01/26 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 01/29 CITY OF CROSSLAKE, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 2,450 // COMMUNICATIONS UTILITY REVENUE 01/26 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2018 CITY OF MCLENDON-CHISOLM WEEK OF 2,150 /AA-/ COMBINATION TAX AND LIMITED SURPLUS 01/26 REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION TEXAS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2035 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 01/27 ROSELAND SCHOOL DISTRICT,CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 2,000 /A+/ ELECTION OF 2012, SERIES B, 01/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/27 SUCCESSOR AGENCY SIGNAL HILL WEEK OF 1,905 /A/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY SUBORDINATE 01/26 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING 2015B CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2024

Day of Sale: 01/27 YUBA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 1,600 // IMPROVEMENT AREA C--COUNTRYSIDE AT 01/26 MONTROSE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/28 CITY OF COLERAINE, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 1,455 // GENERAL OBLIGTIONS REFUNDING BONDS 01/26 SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 01/26 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 276 WEEK OF 1,395 // MINNETONKA PUBLIC SCHOOLS MINNESOTA 01/26 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015C MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2034

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,046,825 (in 000's)