NEW YORK Jan 26 The New York City-based Depository Trust and Clearing Corp., which ensures that U.S. stock, bond, mutual fund and many derivatives trades are paid and accounted for, suspended deposit, withdrawal and other services for certificate-based securities at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) because of weather.

The utility's DTC unit said on Monday in a notice to U.S. securities industry firms that services involving physical certificates will remain shut on Tuesday and are expected to resume on Wednesday "unless we provide notification otherwise."

The U.S. Northeast on Monday braced for a massive, crippling blizzard that could dump as much as three feet of snow as tens of millions of people were urged to stay home and airlines canceled thousands of flights. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Alan Crosby)