WASHINGTON Feb 3 The United States on Tuesday
announced plans to increase annual aid to Jordan to $1 billion
from $660 million to help it pay for the cost of housing
refugees from Iraq and Syria and of fighting Islamic State
militants.
An agreement on the aid, which is subject to the approval of
the U.S. Congress, was signed before the wide release of a video
that appeared to show Islamic State militants burning a captured
Jordanian pilot alive.
Jordan is one of a handful of Arab states that have taken
part in a U.S.-led air campaign against the Islamic State group,
which last year seized swaths of Iraq and Syria. The pilot,
Mouath al-Kasaesbeh, was captured in December after his F-16
crashed in territory controlled by the militants in Syria.
In a brief statement, the U.S. State Department said it
planned to provide $1 billion per year to Jordan for each of the
U.S. fiscal years for 2015, 2016 and 2017. The U.S. fiscal year
ends on Sept. 30.
"The United States recognizes Jordan's increased immediate
needs resulting from regional unrest, the efforts Jordan is
undertaking at the forefront of the fight against ISIL and other
extremist ideology and terrorism, the influx of refugees from
Syria and Iraq, the disruption of foreign energy supplies, and
other unprecedented strains," the State Department said.
The Islamic State group is also know as the Islamic State of
Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).
"The increase for the period of FY 2015 to FY 2017 is
designed to address Jordan's short-term, extraordinary needs,
including those related to regional instability and rising
energy costs," the State Department added.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)