BRIEF-Nokia says smartphone malware infection rates rose nearly 400 pct in 2016
* Says mobile device malware infection rates increased steadily in 2016, reaching an all-time high
Feb 3 Walt Disney Co
* Disney's Iger says 'it's a time to be careful' about taking young children to theme parks, public places -CNBC
* Disney CEO Bob Iger says has not been able to discern any impact on theme parks from measles outbreak -CNBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christian Plumb)
* Says mobile device malware infection rates increased steadily in 2016, reaching an all-time high
* Gazit-Globe reports year-end and fourth quarter 2016 financial results