LOS ANGELES Feb 3 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is weighing whether to raise prices on steak and barbacoa after its last price increase did not offset higher beef costs, the burrito chain's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Chipotle saw "virtually no tradedown" from beef to less expensive chicken and pork after its last price increases, Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung said on a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)