Day of Sale: 02/19 BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 200,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA OF TEXAS SYSTEM PERMANENT 02/16 UNIVERSITY FUND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 02/18 CITY OF SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA WEEK OF 160,415 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 02/16 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2034 KENTUCKY HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENT WEEK OF 134,000 /AA+/AAA LOAN CORPORATION 02/16 STUDENT LOAN ASSET-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2015-1 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 02/18 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE MILPITAS WEEK OF 130,000 /AA-/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, CALIFORNIA 02/16 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/18 CITY OF HOUSTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 127,745 A2/A-/ (CONVENTION & ENTERTAINMENT 02/16 FACILITIES DEPARTMENT) 2015 HOTEL OCCUPANCY TAX AND SPECIAL REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago MONTGOMERY COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 125,385 NR/NR/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY REVENUE 02/16 REFUNDING WHITEMARSH CCRC 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2050

Day of Sale: 02/18 CITY OF SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA WEEK OF 116,645 Aa1/AAA/AAA SERIES 2015 02/16 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 02/18 CONROE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 111,605 Aaa/AAA/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING 2015 02/16 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2035 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/18 IRVINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 100,000 /A-/ CALIFORNIA 02/16 2014 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/19 BUTLER COUNTY HOSPTIAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 91,940 Baa1/NR/A- HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS, 02/16 SERIES 2015A BUTLER HEALTH SYSTEM PROJECT MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond SERIAL: 2015-2030 TERM: 2035, 2039

Day of Sale: 02/18 HUTTO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 79,774 // TEXAS 02/16 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD TRUSTEES OF THE TULSA AIRPORTS WEEK OF 76,375 /AA/ IMPROVEMENT TRUST 02/16 GENERAL AIRPORT REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015A (AMT) REFUNDING SERIES 2015B (AMT) SERIES 2015C (NON-AMT) REFUNDING SERIES 2015D (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 02/19 SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY COMMUNITY WEEK OF 75,000 Aa2/AA-/ COLLEGE DISTRICT 02/16 (SAN LUIS OBISPO AND MONTEREY COUNTIES, CALIFORNIA) ELECTION OF 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CONSISTING OF: SERIES A (FEDERALLY TAX-EXEMPT) SERIES A-1 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York STATE COLLEGE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 70,000 Aa1/AA/ CENTRE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 02/18 JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY, WEEK OF 69,470 Aa2//AA MISSISSIPPI 02/16 EDUCATIONAL BUILDING CORPORATION REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: SERIES 2015A (TAX-EXEMPT) SERIES 2015B (TAXABLE) FACILITIES AND REFINANCING PROJECT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York MICHIGAN STRATEGIC FUND WEEK OF 63,655 NR/A+/NR CONSISTING OF: 02/16 SERIES 2015A (NON-AMT) SERIES 2015B (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2018-2047

Day of Sale: 02/19 LOUISIANA LOCAL GOVERNMENT WEEK OF 62,500 // ENVIRONMENTAL FACILITIES & 02/16 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY HEALTHCARE FACILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 A&B ST. JAMES PLACE BATON ROUGE PROJECT MGR: Ziegler, Chicago ALASKA MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 58,075 /AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION AND REFUNDING 02/16 BONDS, 2015 SERIES ONE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP 2/18

Day of Sale: 02/19 OAK GROVE SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 57,600 Aa2/AA-/ CALIFORNIA 02/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2014, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/18 OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 56,960 A1//AA- SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS 02/16 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2018-2035 TERM: 2040, 2044

Day of Sale: 02/19 TEXARKANA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 45,000 Aa3// DISTRICT 02/16 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: Underlying S&P 'Aaa' Rating

CIBS:16-39

CABs:18-28

Day of Sale: 02/17 TROY SCHOOL DISTRICT, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 37,480 /AA-/ OAKLAND COUNTY, 2015 REFUNDING BOND 02/16 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) SPRINGFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 19 WEEK OF 37,329 A/A-1/ OREGON GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 02/16 SERIES 2015D MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2029 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/18 OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 37,000 A1//AA- SALES TAX REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 02/16 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2019-2035 TERM: 2038

Day of Sale: 02/19 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 36,780 /BBB+/ JOPLIN, MISSOURI 02/16 HEALTH FACILITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (FREEMAN HEALTH SYSTEM) MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 02/19 IRVINE RANCH WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 36,400 Aa1//AAA REFUNDING SERIES 2011 A-2 02/16 (SIFMA INDEX MODE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York COUNTY OF PITT, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 35,530 Aa3/AA-/AA LIMITED OBLIGATION REFUNDING 02/16 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2032 NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE WEEK OF 35,000 Aaa/NR/NR AUTHORITY - 2015 SERIES A (SF) 02/16 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 02/19 VAL VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 35,000 /A/ 2012 ELECTION GENERAL OBLIGATION 02/16 2015A CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 02/18 RIALTO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 35,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION 2010 ELECTION 02/16 2015C, CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 02/19 PARKWAY C-2 SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 33,495 /AAA/ ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MISSOURI 02/16 GENERAL REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis LA GRANDE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 1 WEEK OF 31,850 // GENERAL OBLIGATION 2015, OREGON 02/16 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/19 COUNTY OF TIGARD, OREGON WEEK OF 31,265 A1/AA-/ WATER SYSTEM REVENUE 02/16 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2030 TERM: 2037, 2045 MARANA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT #6 WEEK OF 25,000 /A+/ OF PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA 02/16 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, PROJECT OF 2014, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver VILLAGE OF PINGREE GROVE WEEK OF 22,500 /AA/ KANE COUNTY, ILLINOIS 02/16 SPECIAL SERVICE AREA NUMBER TWO SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 (CAMBRIDGE LAKES PROJECT) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2035 REMARK: CREDIT ENHANCEMENT-AGM

Day of Sale: 02/18 PACKER COLLEGIATE INSTITUTE, WEEK OF 22,000 A3//NR NEW YORK - SERIES 2015 02/16 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 02/18 SCRANTON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,335 /AA/ LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION NOTES, SERIES A OF 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2034 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 02/18 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 19,715 Aa2/AA/ STATE APPROPRIATION BONDS 02/16 (HOUSING INFRASTRUCTURE) 2015 SERIES A (NON-AMT) 2015 SERIES B (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 02/18 LAKE WORTH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 17,623 Aaa/AAA/NR DISTRICT 02/16 (TARRANT COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/18 CITY OF VENICE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 15,685 Aa2/AA/AA UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 02/16 SERIES 2015 (GREEN BONDS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 02/19 FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 14,000 /A-/ DISTRITC #35, TEXAS 02/16 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/16 CAP TRUST AGENCY CHARTER SCHOOL WEEK OF 13,230 NR/NR/ REVENUE RIVER CITY 2015A, FLORIDA 02/16 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2021-2045

Day of Sale: 02/19 J.O. COMBS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 12,350 /A/ NO. 44 OF PINAL COUNTY, ARIZONA 02/16 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver

Day of Sale: 02/18 WOODHAVEN-BROWNSTOWN SCHOOL WEEK OF 12,265 // DISTRICT, MICHIGAN 02/16 2015 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD ARLINGTON HIGHER EDUCATION FINANCE WEEK OF 12,015 /AAA/ CORPORATION-ODYSSEY ACADEMY INC., 02/16 CHARTER SCHOOLS MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: BBB-

Day of Sale: 02/18 SOUTHINGTON, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 11,955 NR/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 2015B 02/16 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2028

Day of Sale: 02/17 CITY OF SAN PABLO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 11,420 /AA-/ LEASE REVENUE BONDS 02/16 SERIES 2015BH (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 02/18 JACKSON CENTER LOCAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,125 // DISTRICT, OHIO 02/16 SCHOOL FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS SHELBY, AUGLAIZE AND LOGAN COUNTIES CONSISTING OF: $9,940M - SERIES B $ 185M - SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD DODGE CITY, KANSAS WEEK OF 9,950 // SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS, 02/16 SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD PARKLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,375 /AA/ LEHIGH COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2019 REMARK: **** BANK QUALIFIED ****

Day of Sale: 02/17 HENRIETTA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,199 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING 02/16 BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 02/17 AUBURN-WASHBURN UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,140 NR/AA/ DISTRICT NO 437 GENERAL OBLIGATION 02/16 REFUNDING 2015, KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2028

Day of Sale: 02/18 ANNA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,110 /AAA/ TEXAS 02/16 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2036 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+

Day of Sale: 02/18 CITY OF ROCHELLE WEEK OF 9,040 /AA/ OGLE AND LEE COUNTIES, ILLINOIS 02/16 ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: RATING: (STABLE OUTLOOK)

UNDERLYING RATING MOODY'S: AE RICE COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,980 NR/A/ NO. 376 GENERAL OBLIGATION 02/16 REFUNDING 2015 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2035

Day of Sale: 02/18 KEMP INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,975 NR/AA/NR (HENDERSON AND KAUFMAN COUNTIES, 02/16 TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/19 STATE PUBLIC SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 8,805 // AUTHORITY 02/16 COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA NORTH MONTCO TECHNICAL CAREER CENTER PROJECT SCHOOL LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 12/18 WHITE CLOUD PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 7,855 Aa2// MICHIGAN 02/16 NEWAYGO COUNTY, 2015 REFUNDING BOND MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis OCONEE UTILITY OF BRADLEY & POLK WEEK OF 7,800 /AA-/ COUNTIES, TENNESSEE 02/16 WATERWORKS REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $4,920M - SERIES A $2,880M - SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis CAPE GIRARDEAU MUNICIPAL LIBRARY WEEK OF 7,445 // DISTRICT, MISSOURI 02/16 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD ST. LOUIS MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 7,430 NR/A/NR CORPORATION 02/16 /EXP/ FOREST PARK LEASEHOLD REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (CITY OF ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI) SERIES 2015 MGR: U.S. Bancorp Piper Jaffray, Denver SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 02/19 NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE WEEK OF 7,230 Aaa/NR/NR AUTHORITY 02/16 2015 SERIES B (MBS PASS-THROUGH PROGRAM) (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 02/18 SPRINGFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 19 WEEK OF 6,945 A/A-1/ OREGON GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 02/16 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2029 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/18 KEYSTONE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,690 /A+/ CLINTON, CENTRE & POTTER COUNTIES, 02/16 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 02/19 COLEMAN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 6,450 Aa2// COUNTIES OF MIDLAND & ISABELLA, 02/16 2015 SCHOOL BUILDING AND SITE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) YREKA UNION HSD 2014 ELECTION WEEK OF 6,000 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 2015A 02/16 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2039

Day of Sale: 02/18 OAK GROVE SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,000 Aa2/AA-/ CALIFORNIA 02/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2014, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/18 PALISADES SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,720 /AA/ BUCKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2023 REMARK: **** BANK QUALIFIED ****

Day of Sale: 02/18 EASTERN SIERRA UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,700 /AA-/ DISTRICT 02/16 (MONO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 02/18 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,000 /BBB+/ DISTRICT NO. 106, TEXAS 02/16 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/16 CITY OF WATERTOWN, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 4,785 Aa3// JEFFERSON AND DODGE COUNTIES 02/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION $4,070M PROMISSORY NOTES $715M TAXABLE REFUNDING MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 02/17 JIM HOGG COUNTY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,500 /AAA/ DISTRICT 02/16 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN JIM HOGG COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2024 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A

Day of Sale: 02/18 CITY OF BRENHAM, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,925 // (WASHINGTON COUNTY) 02/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago CITY OF SAN PABLO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 3,615 /AA-/ LEASE REVENUE BONDS 02/16 SERIES 2015A (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/18 CITY OF GONZALES, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,300 /AA-/ COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE 02/16 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2035 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 02/17 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 695 WEEK OF 3,030 Aa2// CHISHOLMPUBLIC SCHOOLS, MINNESOTA 02/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 695 WEEK OF 3,030 Aa2// CHISHOLM PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MINNESOTA 02/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee FERRIS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,930 NR/AA/NR (ELLIS AND DALLAS COUNTIES, TEXAS) 02/16 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/17 VILLAGE OF SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS WEEK OF 2,500 /AA/ COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS GENERAL 02/16 OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: /A/

Day of Sale: 02/19 CITY OF WATERTOWN, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 1,715 // GENERAL OBLIGATION STREET 02/16 RECONSTRUCTION BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2036 LAKE WORTH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 1,544 A3/A/NR DISTRICT 02/16 (TARRANT COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/18 BLACKHAWK TECHNICAL COLLEGE WEEK OF 1,500 Aa2// DISTRICT 02/16 ROCK AND GREEN COUNTIES, WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2015B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee CAP TRUST AGENCY CHARTER SCHOOL WEEK OF 725 NR/NR/ REVENUE RIVER CITY 2015B, FLORIDA 02/16 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2022

Day of Sale: 02/19 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 238 WEEK OF 550 // FILLMORE AND HOUSTON COUNTIES, 02/16 MINNESOTA (MABEL-CANTON) GENERAL OBLIGATION AID ANTICIPATION CERTIFICATES OF INDEBTEDNESS, SERIES 2015A **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,370,979 (in 000's)