Feb 20 U.S. Labor Department annual revisions to the monthly Consumer Price Index based on new seasonal adjustment factors (1982-84 equals 100).

Following are key components of the Consumer Price Index: Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj

Dec Prev All Items -0.3 -0.4 Excluding Food/Energy +0.1 unch

Seasonally Adj

Dec Prev Core CPI index 239.45 239.34

NOTES:

The department recalculated seasonal adjustment factors for 2010-2014 to its Consumer Price Index, which resulted in revisions to seasonally adjusted indexes for the past five years. The calculations did not affect unadjusted data.

Initial data for December was released on Jan. 16. The report for January 2015 will be issued on Feb. 26.

