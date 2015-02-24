** Brazil's JBS, the world's largest meat producer, will shut eight plants due to road blocks caused by Brazilian truck drivers protesting high fuel prices, a spokesperson told Reuters

** JBS said the road blocks are impacting the delivery of raw materials to the plants spread across four different states

** The meat producer did not say how long it expects the plants to be closed or what the financial impact will be

** The road blocks have been going on for a week in Brazil and have interrupted supplies of diesel and raw materials across the country