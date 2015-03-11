March 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
President and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn spoke on CNBC
Wednesday morning. Below are some of his comments:
* Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn says negative interest
rates across europe are concerning
* Goldman's Cohn says Fed should be "patient" on moves that
affect interest rates
* Goldman's cohn says effects of "soaring dollar" on economy
are just starting to be felt
* Goldman's Cohn concerned U.S. will run out of crude oil
storage space
* Goldman's Cohn says Mark Cuban is "wrong" about tech
companies being overvalued
* Goldman's Cohn declines to comment on stress test results
expected later today, says bank is in good financial health
(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra)