BRIEF-Scio Diamond Technology says DOJ announces federal indictment charging former chairman
* Department of justice announced federal indictment charging former Scio Diamond board of directors chairman, Edward S. Adams
(Repeats to fix alignment) March 12 FREDDIE MAC AVERAGE U.S. MORTGAGE RATES (PERCENT) FOR WEEKS ENDING: MAR 12 MAR 5 YEAR AGO 30-YR 3.86 3.75 4.37 15-YR 3.10 3.03 3.38 5-YR ARM 3.01 2.96 3.09 1-YR ARM 2.46 2.44 2.48 U.S. NORTH- SOUTH- NORTH- SOUTH- WEST AVG. EAST EAST CENTRAL WEST 30 YR 3.86 3.86 3.95 3.85 3.89 3.80 Fees/Pts 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.7 15 YR 3.10 3.10 3.21 3.07 3.16 3.02 Fees/Pts 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.8 5 YR 3.01 3.04 3.31 3.03 3.06 2.81 Fees/Pts 0.5 0.4 0.5 0.3 0.5 0.7 1 YR 2.46 2.54 2.58 2.76 2.46 2.20 Fees/Pts 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.6 (Reporting By Melissa Bland)
March 24 Wall Street's predilection for a glass-half-full view of President Donald Trump was on full display Friday as investors backed off fears that a failure to repeal Obamacare would endanger Trump's entire agenda in favor of optimism that he would simply get on with tax cuts and infrastructure spending.