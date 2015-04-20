PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27
April 20 Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat spoke on a conference call with analysts on Monday to discuss first-quarter results. Below are some of their comments:
* Morgan Stanley fixed income and commodities revenue was strongest in three years-CEO
* Morgan Stanley FICC trading performance is evidence its strategy for the business is working-CEO
* Morgan Stanley "must see this play out for more than one quarter" in FICC before saying it is a success-CEO
* Morgan Stanley fixed income and commodity trading revenue was higher despite using less balance sheet-CFO
* Morgan Stanley fixed income risk-weighted assets were $174 billion in first quarter-CFO
* Morgan Stanley fixed income risk-weighted assets down from $188 billion at year-end
* Morgan Stanley has "resisted" putting timeline on hitting return on equity target-CEO
* Morgan Stanley CEO on hitting 10 pct annual ROE: "We're not going to give you a formal date on this"
* Morgan Stanley did not "dial up risk" to achieve first-quarter results-CEO
* Morgan Stanley does not expect meaningful impact on business due to Department of Labor proposal-CFO
* Morgan Stanley expects changes in activity and higher compliance costs related to DOL proposal-CFO
* Morgan Stanley CFO commenting on Dept of Labor proposal related to financial advisors (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra)
