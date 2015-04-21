GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks advance, dollar, oil recover from multi-month lows
* Asia higher but markets nervous about U.S. growth prospects
April 21 Continental Resources Inc
* Chief Executive Harold Hamm says believes U.S. crude export ban could be lifted by year's end
* Hamm says Continental has cut costs 20 to 25 percent since December
* Hamm says Continental getting recovery rates of 16 to 20 percent on some of its U.S. shale wells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
TOKYO, March 23 The Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2 month low in choppy trade on Thursday morning as investors became cautious before the testimony in parliament by the head of a Japanese nationalist school at the heart of a political scandal.