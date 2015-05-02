SAN FRANCISCO May 2 SurveyMonkey CEO and
husband of Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl
Sandberg, Dave Goldberg, died unexpectedly on Friday night, his
brother Robert wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.
"It's with incredible shock and sadness that I'm letting our
friends and family know that my amazing brother, Dave Goldberg,
beloved husband of Sheryl Sandberg, father of two wonderful
children, and son of Paula Goldberg, passed away suddenly last
night," Robert Goldberg wrote.
Goldberg, 47, joined SurveyMonkey, which helps organizations
conduct surveys, in 2009.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; editing by Matthew Lewis)