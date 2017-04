May 5 Anadarko Petroleum Corp

* CEO says will need to see sustained higher oil prices to return to growth mode

* Anadarko CEO says the company is not in discussions to monetize its Mozambique assets, says hasn't hired a banker

* Anadarko exec says company will add to its inventory of drilled not completed wells if oil prices rise in second half of the year