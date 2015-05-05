BRIEF-Gurnet Point to acquire Innocoll Holdings for $209 mln
* Gurnet Point L.P. enters into agreement to acquire Innocoll Holdings Plc
May 5 Mylan Sees q2 adjusted eps $0.86 to $0.90
* Mylan says perrigo acquisition would create $800 million in synergies by year 4 after closing
* Says Mylan and Perrigo are highly complementary businesses
* Mylan says confident it can close perrigo deal by year end Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)
* Gurnet Point L.P. enters into agreement to acquire Innocoll Holdings Plc
April 4 U.S. investment firm Gurnet Point Capital is nearing a deal to acquire Ireland-based specialty drugmaker Innocoll Holdings Plc, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Describes plans for restructuring of adeptus health, inc. Leases