UPDATE 2-All aboard: American Airlines takes $200 mln stake in China Southern
* Deal means China's big 3 airlines have foreign stakeholders
May 6 Sears Holdings Corp
* Sears CEO says rent payments will increase by more than $150 million due to creation of REIT
* Sears CEO says rent payments will decrease over time as reit leases some space out to new tenants
* Sears CEO says don't be surprised if consumer electronics disappear from some stores that are being shrunk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nathan Layne)
* Deal means China's big 3 airlines have foreign stakeholders
TORONTO, March 27 Unitholders of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust have approved the takeover of the company by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion, according to people familiar with the situation.