May 12 (Reuters) -
* MSCI says adds six and deletes nine from MSCI Frontier
Markets Index; adding Kuwait's Boubyan Bank, Morocco's Ciments
du Maroc, and Pakistan's Hub Power Co
* MSCI says 67 securities added and 45 securities deleted
from the MSCI ACWI Index
* MSCI says three largest additions to MSCI World Index are
Germany's Evonik Industries, and USA's Citizens Financial Group
and Freescale Semiconductor
* MSCI says three largest additions to MSCI Emerging Markets
Index are China's GF Securities Company H and Dalian Wanda
Commercial Properties H; and South Korea's Amorepac Corporation
Preferred
* MSCI says adding 61 and deleting six companies from MSCI
China A Index; adding Shanghai Electric Group A; Dongxing
Securities Co A; Shanghai 2345 Network A.
* The MSCI Saudi Arabia Index will have 19 constituents,
while the MSCI Saudi Arabia Small Cap Index will have 39
constituents.
* All changes will be implemented as of the close of May 29,
2015.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Ted Botha)