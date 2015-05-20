May 20 (Reuters) -

* Ceo immelt says is confident alstom deal is going to get approved

* Deal concessions, would be willing to sell intellectual property around a product

* Ge ceo says will not do anything that impacts service revenue stream as part of alstom deal concessions

* Ge ceo says will hold investor meeting later this year on its healthcare business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)