BRIEF-United Bancshares, Benchmark Bancorp enter plan of merger on March 22 - SEC filing
* United Bancshares Inc - on March 22 co, Benchmark Bancorp entered into an agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
May 20 (Reuters) -
* Ceo immelt says is confident alstom deal is going to get approved
* Deal concessions, would be willing to sell intellectual property around a product
* Ge ceo says will not do anything that impacts service revenue stream as part of alstom deal concessions
* Ge ceo says will hold investor meeting later this year on its healthcare business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)
* United Bancshares Inc - on March 22 co, Benchmark Bancorp entered into an agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
March 22 David Murdock, the 93-year-old billionaire chief executive of Dole Food Co, has reached a $74 million settlement of claims that he shortchanged shareholders in 2013 when he took the produce company private in a $1.2 billion buyout.