May 28 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- NEW YORK STATE DORM AUTHORITY - WEEK OF 620,000 A3/A-/A NORTH SHORE LONG ISLAND JEWISH 06/01 HEALTH SYSTEM MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 06/03 THE CITY OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 616,785 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/01 FISCAL 2015 SERIES F, SUBSERIES F-1 FISCAL 2015 SERIES 1 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2037 REMARK: ROP: 05/29/2015 & 6/01/2015

Day of Sale: 06/02 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA WEEK OF 534,000 Aa1/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/01 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2018-2035

Day of Sale: 06/04 LEANDER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 300,000 /AAA/AA- UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 06/01 SERIES A & B MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 06/03 COUNTY OF FRANKLIN, OHIO WEEK OF 281,585 Aa2/AA+/AA HOSPITAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, 06/01 SERIES 2015 (OHIO HEALTH CORPORATION) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 06/03 LOWER COLORADO RIVER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 231,000 A/A+/ TRANSMISSION CONTRACT REFUNDING 06/01 REVENUE BONDS-LCRA TRANSMISSION SERVICES CORPORATION PROJECT- SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/04 HOSPITAL AUTHORITY OF DOUGLAS WEEK OF 228,905 /A-/A- COUNTY, NEBRASKA 06/01 HEALTH FACILITIES REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (NEBRASKA METHODIST HEALTH SYSTEM SERIES 2015 CONSISTING OF: $200,585M HOSPITAL AUTHORITY #3 $ 28,320M HOSPITAL AUTHORITY #2 MGR: Cain Brothers, New York REMARK: #3 SERIALS AND TERMS TO 2048

#2 TERM 2045 COMMUNITY HEALTH NETWORK, INC. WEEK OF 202,100 A2/A/ MGR: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Charlotte. REMARK: TAXABLE CORPORATE

Day of Sale: 06/03 CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 162,000 Baa1/A-/ AUTHORITY COMMUNITY MEDICAL CENTER 06/01 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035 TERM: 2040, 2046

Day of Sale: 06/02 CLARK COUNTY AIRPORT SYSTEM, NEVADA WEEK OF 162,000 A2/A/ JR SUBORDINATE LIEN REVENUE NOTES 06/01 (AMT) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2017

Day of Sale: 06/02 NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 137,618 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson MOON INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 137,070 NR/NR/NR AUTHORITY, SERIES 2015 06/01 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (BAPTIST HOMES SOCIETY) MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond TERM: 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2045, 2050

Day of Sale: 06/03 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE POWAY WEEK OF 133,975 /AA-/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, CALIFORNIA 06/01 2015 REFUNDING TAX ALLOCATION BONDS SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/03 SUNNYVALE SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 117,000 Aa1/AA+/ CALIFORNIA 06/01 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/02 STATE OF OREGON WEEK OF 115,000 Aa1/AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION HIGHER EDUCATION 06/01 BONDS (113MM TE/ 2MM TXBL) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045 CITY OF CHICAGO WEEK OF 111,715 /AAA/BBB+ SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 06/01 /EXP/EXP SERIES 2002 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 06/03 ALAMEDA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 93,500 Aa2/AA-/ (ALAMEDA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 06/01 ELECTION OF 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 06/04 DUTCHESS COUNTY LOCAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 90,000 A2/NR/A CORPORATION REVENUE BONDS, 06/01 SERIES 2015A (MARIST COLLEGE PROJECT) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 06/02 COUNTY OF SAN BERNARDINO WEEK OF 90,000 MIG 1/SP-1+/ CALIFORNIA 06/01 TRAN MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte TERM: 2016

Day of Sale: 06/02 DUNCANVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 87,965 Aaa/AAA/NR DISTRICT 06/01 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 06/02 RALEIGH-DURHAM AIRPORT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 82,105 Aa3/NR/AA- (NORTH CAROLINA) AIRPORT REVENUE 06/01 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A (NON-AMT) SERIES 2015B (AMT) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York HARRIS COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 75,000 /A-/ FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 06/01 MEDICAL FACILITIES MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS - BAYLOR COLLEGE OF MEDICINE - SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/03 EASTERN MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 71,000 Aa3/AA-/AA FINANCING AUTHORITY 06/01 WATER AND WASTEWATER REVENUE BONDS- SERIES 2015B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/03 ESCONDIDO UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 62,000 // CALIFORNIA 06/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/04 CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 60,000 A2/NR/ AUTHORITY 06/01 UNIVERSITY OF PACIFIC MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: (TAX-EXEMPT)

Day of Sale: 06/03 NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 59,835 Aa2/NR/NR AGENCY 06/01 AFFORDABLE HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 2015 SERIES B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2050 REMARK: ROP: 06/01/2015

Day of Sale: 06/02 BERKLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 58,905 /AA-/ OAKLAND COUNTY, 2015 SCHOOL 06/01 BUILDING & SITE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) TEXAS PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 55,375 // $51,605,000 - MIDWESTERN STATE 06/01 UNIVERSITY REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REVENUE & REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A $3,770,000 - MIDWESTERN STATE UNIVERSITY REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2015B MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 06/02 CITY OF CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 52,000 Aa2/AA+/AA+ REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 06/01 PARTICIPATION-TRANSIT PROJECTS PHASE II-SERIES 2015B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/03 THE TRUST FOR CULTURAL RESOURCES OF WEEK OF 50,225 Aa3/AA/ THE CITY OF NEW YORK 06/01 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS AMERICAN MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: Underlying Ratings: VMIG 1/A-1+

Day of Sale: 06/02 THE CITY OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 50,000 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/01 FISCAL 1995 SERIES F, SUBSERIES F-4 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE: 2018-2020

Day of Sale: 06/02 MERCER ISLAND, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 48,800 Aaa// SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 400 06/01 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2030 INSURANCE: WASHINGTON SCHOOL BD GUARANTEE

Day of Sale: 06/03 JURUPA PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 46,000 /BBB+/ CALIFORNIA 06/01 SPECIAL TAX REVENUE BONDS, 2015 SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/03 MUNCIE SBC FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING DAILY 45,285 // BONDS, SERIES 2015 NOT BANK QUALIFIED MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2015-2023 REMARK: AA+ (ST INTERCEPT)/BBB+ UNDERLYING RIVERSIDE COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 45,000 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 06/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2004 ELECTION, SERIES 2015E MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/04 RIVERSIDE COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 43,000 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 06/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/04 PITTSBURGH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 40,000 // CALIFORNIA 06/01 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: RATINGS: TBD (TAX-EXEMPT)

Day of Sale: 06/03 ANN ARBOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 37,570 Aa2// WASHTENAW COUNTY, 2015 SCHOOL 06/01 BUILDING AND SITE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) ROMOLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 37,000 NR/NR/ CALIFORNIA 06/01 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT IMPROVEMENT AREA 1-2 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 06/03 CITY OF TUCSON ARIZONA WEEK OF 36,630 Aa3/AA-/AA- GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/01 SERIES 2015 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO SAN RAMON, WEEK OF 35,295 /A-/ CALIFORNIA 06/01 2015 SUBORDINATE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/04 CITY OF SURPRISE WEEK OF 35,000 Aa/AA-/ PLEDGED REVENUE AND REVENUE 06/01 REFUNDING OBLIGATIONS-SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/02 LEE COUNTY AIRPORT, FLORIDA WEEK OF 33,000 A2/A/A REVENUE REFUNDING REVENUE 06/01 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2032-2033

Day of Sale: 06/02 CITY OF BERWYN, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 30,500 NR/A/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/01 **********TAXABLE********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 06/02 CROWLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT DAILY 28,935 // TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson MONTGOMERY COUNTY REVENUE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 27,000 Aa3/AA/ MARYLAND 06/01 TRANSPORTATION FUND LEASE REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta

Day of Sale: 06/03 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE POWAY WEEK OF 26,815 /AA-/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, CALIFORNIA 06/01 2015 REFUNDING TAX ALLOCATION BONDS SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/03 YUMA COUNTY FREE LIBRARY DISTRICT WEEK OF 25,055 Aa3/NR/AA- OF YUMA COUNTY, ARIZONA 06/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/02 MONROVIA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 24,500 Aa3/A+/ (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 06/01 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 06/02 PIKE PLACE MARKET PRESERVATION & WEEK OF 24,000 /A-/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, WASHINGTON 06/01 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2040

Day of Sale: 06/01 EAST PORTER COUNTY, INDIANA WEEK OF 22,000 // SCHOOL BUILDING CORPORATION 06/01 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: RATINGS: TBD (TAX-EXEMPT)

Day of Sale: 06/04 TOWN OF LINCOLN, RHODE ISLAND WEEK OF 21,660 Aa2/NR/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/01 SERIES 2015A MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2026

Day of Sale: 06/02 MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MARYLAND WEEK OF 20,610 NR/A-/ HOLTON ARMS SCHOOL 06/01 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: TAX-EXEMPT

Day of Sale: 06/02 JURUPA PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 20,000 // CALIFORNIA 06/01 SPECIAL TAX REVENUE BONDS, 2015 SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/04 CITY OF GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 18,740 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION WATER & SEWER 06/01 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 06/02 WEST PALM BEACH COMMUNITY WEEK OF 16,695 /A/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 06/01 TAX INCREMENT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 (NORTHWOOD/PLEASANT CITY COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AREA) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO SAN RAMON, WEEK OF 16,380 /A-/ CALIFORNIA 06/01 2015 SUBORDINATE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/04 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 15,285 //A- AUTHORITY 06/01 FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS (BERKSHIRE RETIREMENT COMMUNITY, LENOX 2015 ISSUE) MGR: Herbert J. Sims & Co., Inc., Westport ESCONDIDO UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 15,270 // CALIFORNIA 06/01 CERTIFICATE OF PARTICIPATION REFUNDING MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/04 MONMOUTH COUNTY IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 15,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY 06/01 LEASE REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York REMARK: RATINGS: TBD

Day of Sale: 06/04 CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 15,000 /A+/ IMPROVEMENT SOLID WASTE REVENUE 06/01 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: STRUCTURE TBA

Day of Sale: 06/03 TOWN OF HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 13,980 NR/A+/BBB+ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 06/01 ISSUE OF 2015 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 06/03 UKIAH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 13,000 // CALIFORNIA 06/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: BAM (A1) (TAX-EXMEPT)

Day of Sale: 06/04 KENOSHA, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 11,500 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES 06/01 SERIES 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2025

Day of Sale: 06/01 ONONDAGA COUNTY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 11,320 Aa2/AA+/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 06/03 CITY OF EAGLE PASS, TEXAS WEEK OF 10,000 /A+/ (A HOME RULE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION 06/01 OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN MAVERICK COUNTY) COMBINATION TAX AND LIMITED PLEDGE REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2015 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 06/02 BROWNSVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,735 Aaa/NR/AAA DISTRICT 06/01 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 06/02 HORIZON REGIONAL MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,300 A2// DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/01 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas AMARILLO JUNIOR COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,090 NR/AA+/AA+ (POTTER AND RANDALL COUNTIES, 06/01 TEXAS) LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas RANKIN COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 9,065 // SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/01 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/02 COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT DAILY 8,970 /A+/ NO. 266 OGLE COUNTY, ILLINOIS (BYRON) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago INSURANCE: UNINSURED REMARK: Bank Qualified CITY OF FORNEY, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,845 Aa3/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/01 **********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 06/01 RILEY COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 8,600 Aa2/NR/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 383 06/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2021-2024

Day of Sale: 06/03 CITY OF SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS DAILY 8,535 A1/AA/NR SANGAMON COUNTY, ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2021 CADDO MILLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,450 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/01 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas REMARK: DUE: 2015-2034 AND 2039-2042

Day of Sale: 06/03 DILLON, MONTANA WEEK OF 8,085 NR/A/ WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 06/01 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2035 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION

Day of Sale: 06/04 CERES REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, WEEK OF 7,990 // CALIFORNIA 06/01 CERES REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT AREA NO.1 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS ISSUE OF 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/04 ALVORD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,820 /AAA/ (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 06/01 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN WISE & MONTAGUE COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: CIBC Oppenheimer Corp, New York SERIAL: 2015-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 7,625 /BBB+/ AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF YAVAPAI 06/01 (ARIZONA AGRIBUSINESS AND EQUINE CENTER, INC. PROJECT), TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2015 EDUCATION REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $7,335M SERIES 2015A $ 290M SERIES 2015B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee OAKMONT PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,500 A3// TEXAS 06/01 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas CADDO MILLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,380 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/01 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2039 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 06/03 CHIPPEWA HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,300 Aa2// MICHIGAN 06/01 COUNTIES OF MECOSTA, ISABELLA AND OSCEOLA, SCHOOL BUILDING AND SITE, SERIES 1 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) DEWITT FIRE DISTRICT, NEW YORK WEEK OF 6,485 NR/A+/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2032

Day of Sale: 06/04 FOLSOM RANCH, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 6,375 NR/NR/ FINANCE AUTHORITY SPECIAL TAX 06/01 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 06/02 SUSQUENITA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,165 A1// PERRY AND DAUPHIN COUNTIES, 06/01 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION NOTES, SERIES A OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2023 REMARK: **** BANK QUALIFIED ****

Day of Sale: 06/02 CITY OF GEORGETOWN, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,030 /AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/01 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 06/04 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF HILBERT WEEK OF 6,000 // CALUMET COUNTY, WISCONSIN 06/01 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee TERM: 2015 BUTLER TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 5,795 /A-/ SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/01 GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2035 REMARK: Insured

**** BANK QUALIFIED ****

Day of Sale: 06/03 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITY WEEK OF 5,770 NR/BB+/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 06/01 REVENUE BONDS CHILDREN OF PROMISE, CONSISTING OF: $5,465M SERIES 2015A $ 305M SERIES 2015B (TAXABLE) MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/01 LACKAWANNA TRAIL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,740 /AA/ WYOMING AND LACKAWANNA COUNTIES, 06/01 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2035 INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP REMARK: **** BANK QUALIFIED ****

Day of Sale: 06/01 WAPSIE VALLEY, IOWA WEEK OF 5,600 A3// COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2030

Day of Sale: 06/02 AURORA SCHOOL BUILDING CORPORATION, WEEK OF 5,000 // INDIANA 06/01 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: ST. INT AA+(NR)

Day of Sale: 06/02 ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 4,530 Aa2// NEIGHBORHOOD IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 06/01 (NEW TOWN @ST. CHARLES-PHASE 4 IMPROVEMENTS) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) LINO LAKES ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 4,360 NR/AA-/ AUTHORITY, MINNESOTA 06/01 LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015B CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 06/02 CITY OF WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO WEEK OF 3,650 NR/A+/NR REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT 06/01 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas CITY OF BRIDGE CITY, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,650 /A+/ CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION 06/01 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas CITY OF SEAL BEACH, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 3,515 // CFD NO. 2002-1 (HERON POINTE) 06/01 2015 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/05 GREENWOOD COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 3,465 NR/A/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 389 06/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2020

Day of Sale: 06/02 AVON LAKE, OHIO DAILY 3,380 Aa2/NR/ UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/28 HLV COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, IOWA WEEK OF 2,780 // GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL 06/01 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2028

Day of Sale: 06/03 OUACHITA COUNTY, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 2,660 NR/NR/NR SALES AND USE TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 06/01 SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock TERM: 2018, 2021, 2024, 2028, 2033, 2038

Day of Sale: 06/02 SUGAR CREEK, MISSOURI WEEK OF 2,415 // REFUNDING, CERTIFICATES OF 06/01 PARTICIPATION (PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING PROJECT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD CITY OF BYRON, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 1,575 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT 06/01 BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 06/02 CITY OF VERNON CENTER, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 1,455 // GENERAL OBLIGATION WASTE DISPOSAL 06/01 AND UTILITY REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 06/01 EASTERN MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT, WEEK OF 1,325 // CALIFORNIA 06/01 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 2005-44 (VISTA DEL VALLE/CALDER RANCH) 2015 SPECIAL TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/02

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,053,775 (in 000's)