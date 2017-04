NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. prosecutors believe FIFA President Sepp Blatter's top lieutenant made $10 million in bank transactions that are central to the bribery investigation of the world soccer body, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Jerome Valcke, FIFA's secretary general, is described in an indictment filed in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, as an unidentified "high-ranking FIFA official" who in 2008 transferred the sum to another FIFA official, Jack Warner.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)