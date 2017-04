June 12 IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- NEW YORK CITY TRANSITIONAL FINANCE WEEK OF 750,000 Aa2/AA/AA AUTHORITY BUILDING AID 06/15 EXP/EXP/EXP REVENUE BONDS FISCAL 2015 SERIES S-2 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: (ROP MONDAY, JUNE 15TH AND TUESDAY,

Day of Sale: 06/17 NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 563,845 Aa2/AA+/NR CORPORATION 06/15 MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (SUSTAINABLE NEIGHBORHOOD BONDS) $496,445M 2015 SERIES D-1 (FIXED RATE) $ 64,140M 2015 SERIES D-2 (FIXED RATE) $ 3,260M 2014 SERIES I (FIXED RATE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2048

Day of Sale: 06/16 MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 300,620 Aa3/AA-/AA- DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION REVENUE 06/15 BONDS (UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER PROJECT), SERIES 2015 $182,610M SERIES 2015A (TAX-EXEMPT) $ 56,585M SERIES 2015B (TAX-EXEMPT) $ 61,425M SERIES 2015C (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 06/16 FLORIDA MUNICIPAL POWER AGENCY WEEK OF 277,000 A2/A+/ ALL-REQUIREMENTS POWER SUPPLY 06/15 PROJECT REVENUE & REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS-SERIES 2015 B&C MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 06/16/2015

Day of Sale: 06/17 OCHSNER CLINIC FOUNDATION WEEK OF 252,000 Baa1/BBB+/ (TAXABLE) CORPORATE CUSIP 06/15 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2045

Day of Sale: 06/18 LAMAR CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 211,585 Aa2/AA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/15 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOLHOUSE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2018-2048 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 06/17 COUNTY OF WAYNE, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 186,000 /SP-1/ GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX 06/15 NOTES-SERIES 2015 (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/18 THE TURNPIKE AUTHORITY OF KENTUCKY WEEK OF 185,560 Aa2//A+ ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ROAD REVENUE 06/15 AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (REVITALIZATION PROJECTS) CONSISTING OF: $ 63,670M 2015 SERIES A $121,890M 2015 SERIES B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York IDAHO HOUSING & FINANCE ASSOCIATION WEEK OF 157,000 A2/A+/ GRANT & REVENUE ANTICIPATION 06/15 REFUNDING FEDERAL HIGHWAY TRUST FUND MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2026

Day of Sale: 06/16 CITY OF HOUSTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 150,000 /AA/AA COMBINED UTILITY SYSTEM FIRST LIEN 06/15 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $ 35,000M TAXABLE $115,000M TAX-EXEMPT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 06/18 SAN MARCOS SUCCESSOR AGENCY, WEEK OF 146,220 /AA-/ CALIFORNIA 06/15 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/16 PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1 OF WEEK OF 142,000 // SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WASHINGTON 06/15 ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2025 TERM: 2040

Day of Sale: 06/16 CALIFORNIA POLLUTION CONTROL WEEK OF 140,000 /A-/ FINANCING AUTHORITY 06/15 SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS-WASTE MANAGEMENT INC. PROJECT-SERIES 2015A-1, A-2 & A-3 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/18 NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 137,618 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson STATE OF WISCONSIN WEEK OF 128,000 // CLEAN WATER REVENUE REFUNDING 06/15 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2028

Day of Sale: 06/18 SOUTHWESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 125,000 Aa2/AA-/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 06/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2008 ELECTION SERIES 2015D MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/17 MICHIGAN STATE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 117,410 NR/AA/NR AUTHORITY 06/15 RENTAL HOUSING REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $104,570M SERIES A (NON-AMT) $ 12,840M SERIES B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2052

Day of Sale: 06/17 ARLINGTON HIGHER EDUCATION FINANCE WEEK OF 106,090 /AAA/ CORPORATION, TEXAS 06/15 EDUCATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (HARMONY PUBLIC SCHOOLS) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2041 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: BBB

Day of Sale: 06/18 SAN MARCOS SUCCESSOR AGENCY, WEEK OF 92,245 /AA-/ CALIFORNIA 06/15 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/16 NEW JERSEY EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 73,000 A1/NR/AA- AUTHORITY 06/15 MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY ISSUE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 D MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 06/16 $42,930,000 BROWARD COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 66,290 Aa1/AA+/AA+ WATER AND SEWER UTILITY REVENUE 06/15 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A $23,360,000 BROWARD COUNTY, FLORIDA WATER AND SEWER UTILITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015B MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 06/16 SOUTH LYON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 64,400 // MICHIGAN 06/15 COUNTIES OF OAKLAND, WASHTENAW & LIVINGSTON SCHOOL BUILDING AND SITE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD

Day of Sale: 06/15 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 62,000 /A-/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY FOR THE 06/15 COUNTY OF RIVERSIDE JURUPA VALLEY REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT AREA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2035 TERM: 2037

Day of Sale: 06/16 CITY OF ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI WEEK OF 60,000 /SP-1+/ TAX & REVENUE ANTICIPATION NOTES 06/15 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/16 CITY OF BLAINE, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 54,645 NR/NR/NR SENIOR HOUSING AND HEALTHCARE 06/15 FACILITY REVENUE BONDS (CREST VIEW SENIOR COMMUNITIES PROJECT) CONSISTING OF: $53,230M SERIES A TAX EXEMPT $ 1,415M SERIES B TAXABLE MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond REMARK: SERIES A DUE: 2025, 2035, 2045 AND 2050

Day of Sale: 06/10 MN HIGHER ED FAC AUTH REV ST. WEEK OF 53,430 A1// OLAF COLLEGE 15 06/15 REVENUE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 06/18 CITY OF MCKINNEY, TEXAS DAILY 52,300 Aa1/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2016-2035 MUNCIE SBC FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING DAILY 45,285 // BONDS, SERIES 2015 NOT BANK QUALIFIED MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2015-2023 REMARK: AA+ (ST INTERCEPT)/BBB+ UNDERLYING TOWN OF OAK ISLAND, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 41,445 A2/NR/A+ ENTERPRISE SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING 06/15 BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2034 TERM: 2036

Day of Sale: 06/18 KALAMAZOO PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 41,230 // KALAMAZOO COUNTY, 2015 REFUNDING 06/15 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD

Day of Sale: 06/16 NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 40,000 Aa2/AA+/ CORPORATION MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING 06/15 REVENUE SUSTAINABLE NEIGHBORHOOD BONDS, SERIES E (TAXABLE) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2025 TERM: 2030, 2035, 2044

Day of Sale: 06/16 PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1 OF WEEK OF 37,000 // SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WASHINGTON 06/15 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2025-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 06/16 MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 36,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- AGENCY 06/15 HOUSING BONDS-2015 SERIES D MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/16 THE TRUSTEES OF UNION COLLEGE IN WEEK OF 36,000 A1/NR/NR THE TOWN OF SCHENECTADY IN THE 06/15 STATE OF NEW YORK (A/K/A UNION COLLEGE) TAXABLE FIXED RATE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2019-2035

Day of Sale: 06/16 $660,000 SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 31,180 Aa3/AA-/ DISTRICT 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/15 BONDS DEDICATED UNLIMITED AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX BONDS ELECTION OF 2008 SERIES H-1 FEDERALLY TAXABLE $30,520,000 SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS DEDICATED UNLIMITED AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX BONDS ELECTION OF 2008, SERIES H-2 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 06/17 LAVERNIA HIGHER EDUCATION FINANCE WEEK OF 30,130 NR/BB+/NR CORPORATION 06/15 EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS (MERIDIAN WORLD SCHOOL) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/18 UTAH CHARTER SCHOOL FINANCE WEEK OF 30,060 /AA/ AUTHORITY 06/15 CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS (UTAH CHARTER ACADEMIES PROJECT) CONSISTING OF: $29,730M SERIES 2015A $ 330M SERIES 2015B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2018-2025 TERM: 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 06/16 MAINE STATE HOUSING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 30,000 Aa1/AA+/ MORTGAGE PURCHASE BONDS 06/15 2015 SERIES D MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 06/15/15

Day of Sale: 06/16 MO STATE ENVIRONMENT IMP ENERGY WTR WEEK OF 30,000 Aa3// FACIL REV TRI-COUNTY 15 06/15 REVENUE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2040

Day of Sale: 06/18 BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF WEEK OF 29,000 /A+/ GRAND VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY, 06/15 MICHIGAN REVENUE BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2018-2035 CROWLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT DAILY 28,935 // TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF PULASKI WEEK OF 24,715 NR/AA/NR TECHNICAL COLLEGE, ARKANSAS 06/15 STUDENT TUITION AND FEE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2015-2025 TERM: 2036 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 06/16 ORANGE COUNTY PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 23,495 Aa1/AA+/AA+ COMPANY 06/15 LIMITED OBLIGAQTION BONDS, SERIES 2015 ORANGE COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2030 TERM: 2035

Day of Sale: 06/15 VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 22,990 Aa3/AA/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/15 AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 06/16 CITY OF LAUDERHILL, FLORIDA WEEK OF 22,350 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/15 SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 06/16 FORT ZUMWALT SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 20,170 Aa1/AA+/ ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MISSOURI 06/15 REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM)

Day of Sale: 06/15 REEDY CREEK IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,000 A/A/ UTILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 06/15 SERIES 2015-2 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/18 CITY OF SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 19,865 /BBB+/ NORTH NATOMAS COMMUNITY FACILITIES 06/15 DISTRICT NO. 4, SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES F (2015) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/16 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT WEEK OF 18,695 // NO. 2003-2, CITY OF UPLAND 06/15 (THE COLONIES AT SAN ANTONIO), CALIFORNIA IMPROVEMENT AREA NO. 2 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS, ISSUE OF 2015 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2030 TERM: 2034

Day of Sale: 06/16 THE CITY OF ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI WEEK OF 17,870 A3/A-/ AIRPORT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 06/15 EXP/EXP/ (LAMBERT-ST. LOUIS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT), SERIES 2015 (AMT) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 06/16 BYRON UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 17,000 // (CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 06/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND SERIES 2015C MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2031 CABS: 2033-2039 CITY OF COTTONWOOD, ARIZONA WEEK OF 16,370 /A+/ PLEDGED REVENUE OBLIGATIONS, 06/15 SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2034

Day of Sale: 06/16 MORGAN HILL FINANCING AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 15,200 /AA/ CALIFORNIA 06/15 2015 SEWER REVENUE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/17 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 15,000 NR/AA/NR AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF GLENDALE 06/15 (ARIZONA) GRADUATE AND PROFESSIONAL STUDENT LOAN PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS (MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION) SENIOR SERIES 2015A AND SUBORDINATE SERIES 2015B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago REMARK: SUBS: NR/A/NR

Day of Sale: 06/17 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 15,000 NR/AA/NR GRADUATE & PROFESSIONAL STUDENT 06/15 LOAN PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS (MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION) SENIOR SERIES 2015A AND SUBORDINATE SERIES 2015B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago REMARK: SUBS: NR/A/NR COUNTIES OF WINNEBAGO, OGLE, BOONE, WEEK OF 14,760 /AA/ STEPHENSON & DEKLAB & MCHENRY, 06/15 ILLINOIS ROCK VALLEY COLLEGE COMMUNITY COLLEGE BONDS, SERIES 2015 D MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/18 BUILD AMERICA AL CULLMAN CNTY REF WEEK OF 14,385 /A+/ WARRANTS 15- WEEK TO WEEK MUTUAL 06/15 REVENUE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 06/18 STATE OF OREGON WEEK OF 14,090 Baa1// OREGON FACILITIES AUTHORITY 06/15 REVENUE BONDS (LINFIELD COLLEGE PROJECT), 2015 SERIES A MGR: U.S. Bancorp Investments Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2030

Day of Sale: 06/16 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 14,000 /A-/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY FOR THE COUNTY 06/15 OF RIVERSIDE MID-COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT AREA TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2035 TERM: 2037

Day of Sale: 06/16 GROVE CITY, OHIO WEEK OF 14,000 Aa1// LIBRARY CONSTRUCTION BONDS, 06/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/18 CITY OF MCKINNEY, TEXAS DAILY 13,675 Aa2/AA+/ WW/SS REVENUE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2016-2035 UTAH CHARTER SCHOOL FINANCE WEEK OF 12,650 Aa/BBB-/ AUTHORITY 06/15 (MOUNTAINVILLE ACADEMY) CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2030 TERM: 2035, 2039, 2042

Day of Sale: 06/18 WARRENSBURG R-VI INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 12,500 NR/A+/ DISTRICT, MISSOURI 06/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 06/16 REORGANIZED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 7 WEEK OF 12,000 /AA+/ OF JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI 06/15 /EXP/ (LEE'S SUMMIT R-7) GENERAL OBLIGATIONS SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2033-2035

Day of Sale: 06/16 SOUTH DAKOTA BUILDING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 10,900 Aa2/AA+/NR TAX EX REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015B 06/15 MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2035 TERM: 2040 REMARK: Opt Call:6/1/2025 @ 100

Day of Sale: 06/18 CITY OF MEADVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 10,000 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/15 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2030 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 06/17 RIPON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,920 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 06/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2012, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/15 ARLINGTON HEIGHTS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,900 Aaa// NO. 25, ILLINOIS 06/15 LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION NEW MONEY **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 06/18 CITY OF PITTSBURG, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 9,795 // 2015 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS 06/15 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/17 NEW CANAAN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 9,390 Aaa/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 06/15 SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/17 IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 9,360 /A+/ MILFORD COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL 06/15 DISTRICT NO. 124 SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/17 CITY OF SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 8,535 A1/AA/NR SANGAMON COUNTY, ILLINOIS 06/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2021 OHIO SUMMIT COUNTY DEV FIN AUTH WEEK OF 8,315 /A+/ LEASE REV REMINDERVILLE 15 06/15 REVENUE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/18 GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,000 Aaa// WISCONSIN 06/15 RACINE, KENOSHA, AND WALWORTH COUNTIES GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2015-2016A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 06/18 SUSQUENITA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,960 A1// PERRY AND DAUPHIN COUNTIES, 06/15 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION NOTES, SERIES B OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2021

Day of Sale: 06/18 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 601 WEEK OF 6,945 Aa2// FOSSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MINNESOTA 06/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION ALTERNATIVE FACILITIES BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2018-2038 REMARK: (MN CREDIT ENHANCEMENT PROGRAM)

Day of Sale: 06/17 KIRBYVILLE CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 6,790 /AAA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/15 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A

Day of Sale: 06/16 MAPLEWOOD-RICHMOND HEIGHTS SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,100 // DISTRICT, MISSOURI 06/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD

Day of Sale: 06/18 MONTROSE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,000 /A+/ PENNSYLVANIA 06/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2025 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE CITY OF IMPERIAL, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 5,980 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 06/15 NO. 2004-1 SP TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A (VICTORIA RANCH) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/18 CITY OF IMPERIAL, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 5,810 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 06/15 NO. 2004-3 SP TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A (BRATTON DEVELOPMENT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/18 STATEWIDE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 5,160 NR/BB+/ AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 06/15 REVENUE BONDS CHILDREN OF PROMISE, SERIES 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/17 LAKESHORE TECHNICAL COLLEGE WEEK OF 5,000 Aa1// DISTRICT, WISCONSIN 06/15 (CALUMET, MANITOWOC, SHEBOYGAN AND OZAUKEE COUNTIES) GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 06/17 OGLE & STEPHENSON COUNTIES, WEEK OF 4,855 A1// ILLINOIS 06/15 FORRESTVILLE VALLEY COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 221, SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/16 ALLEN COUNTY, INDIANA WEEK OF 4,625 A3/NR/ REDEVELOPMENT DISTRICT TAXABLE TAX 06/15 INCREMENT REVENUE BONDS, 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2020

Day of Sale: 06/17 MORGAN, CASS & SCOTT COUNTIES, WEEK OF 4,345 /A+/ ILLINOIS 06/15 TRIOPIA COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 27 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/17 CITY OF PORTLAND, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,955 NR/A-/NR (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 06/15 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN NUECES AND PATRICIO COUNTIES) SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/16 RANDOLPH COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 3,915 /A/ CHESTER COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL 06/15 DISTRICT NO. 139 (ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE) CONSISTING OF: $2,700M - SERIES A $ 495M - SERIES B - TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/17 PORTAGE LAKE WATER AND SEWAGE WEEK OF 3,805 /AA/ AUTHORITY 06/15 HOUGHTON COUNTY, MICHIGAN GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: DUE: 01/01/2015 AND APRIL 1 AND

Day of Sale: 06/17 PEASTER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,555 NR/AAA/NR (PARKER COUNTY, TEXAS) 06/15 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/15 KLAMATH-TRINITY JOINT UNIFIED WEEK OF 3,500 // SCHOLL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 06/15 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2008, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 06/18 GRAND MISSION MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,450 /BBB-/ DISTRICT NO. 2, TEXAS 06/15 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2036

Day of Sale: 06/16 CA MORENO VALLEY USD CFD 2004-4 WEEK OF 3,355 // SPECIAL TAX 15 06/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/18 ADAMS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1, WEEK OF 3,210 A1/NR/ COLORADO 06/15 MAPLETON REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 06/17 TENTH SPECIAL SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 3,000 /AA-/ WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE 06/15 LIMITED OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2017

Day of Sale: 06/16 CITY OF VALPARAISO, INDIANA WEEK OF 2,500 // REDEVELOPMENT DISTRICT TAX 06/15 INCREMENT REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis JOHNSON CITY PARK AND RECREATION WEEK OF 2,500 Aa2/NR/ DISTRICT, KANSAS 06/15 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SERIES 2015-A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2019

Day of Sale: 06/16 KLAMATH-TRINITY JOINT UNIFIED WEEK OF 2,500 // SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 06/15 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 06/18 ALLEN COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,050 A3/NR/ INDIANA 06/15 TAX INCREMENT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2021-2040

Day of Sale: 06/17 BOULDERS PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 2,005 NR/NR/ DISTRICT, NEW MEXICO 06/15 SPECIAL LEVY REVENUE BONDS, 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/16 ALLEN COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,630 A2/NR/ INDIANA 06/15 TAXABLE TAX INCREMENT REVENUE BOND SERIES 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2020

Day of Sale: 06/17 BLACKHAWK TECHNICAL COLLEGE WEEK OF 1,500 Aa2// DISTRICT 06/15 ROCK AND GREEN COUNTIES, WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES, SERIES 2015F MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2021-2025

Day of Sale: 06/17 STATEWIDE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 360 NR/BB+/ AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 06/15 REVENUE BONDS CHILDREN OF PROMISE, SERIES 2015B (TAXABLE) MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,462,965 (in 000's)

(Reporting By Karen Pierog)