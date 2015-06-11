June 11 Twitter Inc

* Twitter's Jack Dorsey tells Reuters it is "super early" in process to find new CEO, have yet to hire recruiting firm

* Twitter's Dorsey says does not anticipate any change in strategy or direction under his leadership

* Twitter interim CEP Jack Dorsey tells Reuters not thinking "at all" about becoming permanent CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb)