By Leela Parker Deo
NEW YORK, June 19 The U.S. House Financial
Services Subcommittee on Capital Markets and Government
Sponsored Enterprises held a hearing this week to discuss draft
legislation aimed at modernizing regulatory oversight of the
Business Development Company (BDC) industry.
The discussion draft, developed by Congressman Mick Mulvaney
(R-SC), marks an important step in renewed legislative efforts
that would expand access to capital and allow BDC funds to use
more leverage to invest in small and mid-sized private U.S.
companies. Raising the cap on leverage would enable BDCs to
extend more loans to borrowers at potentially lower rates,
effectively enhancing portfolio yields and shareholder returns.
An earlier bill lost momentum last year after clearing an
initial legislative hurdle in late 2013.
BDCs are specialized closed-end investment funds that are
widely seen as playing a key role in fueling economic growth as
lenders to U.S. middle market businesses. The vehicles were
created by Congress in 1980 to enhance capital access for small-
and medium-sized businesses and to create the opportunity for
the general public to get access to private equity and venture
capital-like returns.
The funds invest directly in small and mid-sized businesses,
making financing available to companies with otherwise limited
access to the capital markets. They are also part of an
expanding class of alternative capital providers gaining market
share as banks pull back from arranging highly leveraged loans
in response to regulatory restrictions.
But the BDC sector, which has expanded rapidly since the
financial crisis, contends that capital formation is constrained
by the current leverage limit of 1:1 debt-to-equity. The draft
legislation, like the earlier bill, proposes increasing the
debt-to-equity ratio, or "asset coverage ratio," to 2:1, which
most market participants contend represents a conservative
increase. This compares to banks and other financial vehicles
which can operate at leverage levels in the high single digits
to mid-teens, sources said.
TESTIMONY
"Allowing the option for a modest increase in this leverage
to 2:1 would enable BDCs to deploy significantly more capital to
small and mid-size businesses. Simultaneously, BDCs will be able
to reduce the risk in their portfolios, as they can invest in
lower yielding, lower risk investments and still generate
valuable returns and dividends to their shareholders," said
Vincent Foster, chairman, chief executive officer and president
of Main Street Capital Corp, a Houston-based BDC, at
the June 16 hearing.
Foster presented testimony on behalf of the Small Business
Investor Alliance (SBIA), which represents lower middle market
private equity funds and investors, including a considerable
share of BDCs.
The provisions outlined in the discussion draft do not
automatically increase leverage, rather they provide BDCs two
regulated options, subject to investor protections and market
constraints, for BDCs to increase their leverage. In one option,
a BDC may conduct a vote of its Board of Directors, including
the independent directors. Following a 12 month waiting period
the BDC may access the increased leverage. Alternatively, the
BDC may elect to conduct a shareholder vote, which may be held
at an annual or special meeting. More than 50 percent of
shareholders must vote in favor of the increased leverage at
which point the BDC may access leverage immediately.
"We believe the provisions in the legislation add new
safeguards for BDC investors and ensure that investors will be
sufficiently informed about leverage levels BDCs are taking on,"
said Foster.
Michael Gerber, executive vice president at
Philadelphia-based Franklin Square Capital Partners, a manger of
alternative investment funds and the largest manager of BDC
assets, was invited by the committee to testify at the hearing.
"The Great Recession changed many dynamics in the capital
markets, as have new and more robust regulatory requirements.
Small and mid-size U.S. businesses have struggled to access
previously available sources of capital," Gerber said in
testimony.
"Franklin Square believes that the discussion draft of the
"Small Business Credit Availability Act" includes several
modest, common sense amendments that would enable BDCs to
provide even more capital to small and middle-market U.S.
companies, and do so in a manner that could increase returns and
decrease risk for investors, all while maintaining the strong
regulatory regime and transparency that separates BDCs from many
of the other non-bank lenders in the marketplace," said Gerber.
Following the resolution of any issues that arise from the
hearing, the next step would be to introduce a formal bill,
sources said. That would be followed by a full committee mark up
ahead of being put forth for floor consideration in the House,
the sources said.
(Editing By Michelle Sierra and Lynn Adler)