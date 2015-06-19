NEW YORK, June 19 The U.S. House Financial Services Subcommittee on Capital Markets and Government Sponsored Enterprises held a hearing this week to discuss draft legislation aimed at modernizing regulatory oversight of the Business Development Company (BDC) industry.

The discussion draft, developed by Congressman Mick Mulvaney (R-SC), marks an important step in renewed legislative efforts that would expand access to capital and allow BDC funds to use more leverage to invest in small and mid-sized private U.S. companies. Raising the cap on leverage would enable BDCs to extend more loans to borrowers at potentially lower rates, effectively enhancing portfolio yields and shareholder returns.

An earlier bill lost momentum last year after clearing an initial legislative hurdle in late 2013.

BDCs are specialized closed-end investment funds that are widely seen as playing a key role in fueling economic growth as lenders to U.S. middle market businesses. The vehicles were created by Congress in 1980 to enhance capital access for small- and medium-sized businesses and to create the opportunity for the general public to get access to private equity and venture capital-like returns.

The funds invest directly in small and mid-sized businesses, making financing available to companies with otherwise limited access to the capital markets. They are also part of an expanding class of alternative capital providers gaining market share as banks pull back from arranging highly leveraged loans in response to regulatory restrictions.

But the BDC sector, which has expanded rapidly since the financial crisis, contends that capital formation is constrained by the current leverage limit of 1:1 debt-to-equity. The draft legislation, like the earlier bill, proposes increasing the debt-to-equity ratio, or "asset coverage ratio," to 2:1, which most market participants contend represents a conservative increase. This compares to banks and other financial vehicles which can operate at leverage levels in the high single digits to mid-teens, sources said.

TESTIMONY

"Allowing the option for a modest increase in this leverage to 2:1 would enable BDCs to deploy significantly more capital to small and mid-size businesses. Simultaneously, BDCs will be able to reduce the risk in their portfolios, as they can invest in lower yielding, lower risk investments and still generate valuable returns and dividends to their shareholders," said Vincent Foster, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Main Street Capital Corp, a Houston-based BDC, at the June 16 hearing.

Foster presented testimony on behalf of the Small Business Investor Alliance (SBIA), which represents lower middle market private equity funds and investors, including a considerable share of BDCs.

The provisions outlined in the discussion draft do not automatically increase leverage, rather they provide BDCs two regulated options, subject to investor protections and market constraints, for BDCs to increase their leverage. In one option, a BDC may conduct a vote of its Board of Directors, including the independent directors. Following a 12 month waiting period the BDC may access the increased leverage. Alternatively, the BDC may elect to conduct a shareholder vote, which may be held at an annual or special meeting. More than 50 percent of shareholders must vote in favor of the increased leverage at which point the BDC may access leverage immediately.

"We believe the provisions in the legislation add new safeguards for BDC investors and ensure that investors will be sufficiently informed about leverage levels BDCs are taking on," said Foster.

Michael Gerber, executive vice president at Philadelphia-based Franklin Square Capital Partners, a manger of alternative investment funds and the largest manager of BDC assets, was invited by the committee to testify at the hearing.

"The Great Recession changed many dynamics in the capital markets, as have new and more robust regulatory requirements. Small and mid-size U.S. businesses have struggled to access previously available sources of capital," Gerber said in testimony.

"Franklin Square believes that the discussion draft of the "Small Business Credit Availability Act" includes several modest, common sense amendments that would enable BDCs to provide even more capital to small and middle-market U.S. companies, and do so in a manner that could increase returns and decrease risk for investors, all while maintaining the strong regulatory regime and transparency that separates BDCs from many of the other non-bank lenders in the marketplace," said Gerber.

Following the resolution of any issues that arise from the hearing, the next step would be to introduce a formal bill, sources said. That would be followed by a full committee mark up ahead of being put forth for floor consideration in the House, the sources said. (Editing By Michelle Sierra and Lynn Adler)