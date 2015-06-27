Thailand to auction petroleum concessions for Erawan, Bongkot fields in Dec - energy minister
BANGKOK, March 31 Thailand will auction petroleum concessions for Erawan and Bongkot gas fields in December, the country's energy minister said on Friday.
June 27 (Reuters) -
Source link: (bloom.bg/1Cza6ZK)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Editing by Frances Kerry)
BANGKOK, March 31 Thailand will auction petroleum concessions for Erawan and Bongkot gas fields in December, the country's energy minister said on Friday.
MELBOURNE, March 31 London copper slipped on Friday but was set to finish a second quarter higher lifted by kinks in mine supply, while a ramp-up in China's factory activity and fresh investor buys are expected to drive prices higher in the April quarter.