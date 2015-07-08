BRIEF-Atossa Genetics prices $4 mln public offering
* Says warrants will have an exercise price of $0.9375 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
July 8 Canadian Dollar
* Weakens to session low of C$1.2768 against the U.S. dollar, or 78.32 U.S. cents after weaker-than-expected building permits data Further coverage: (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
SYDNEY, March 29 Asian shares inched ahead on Wednesday while the dollar and commodities held gains as investors shook off disappointment about U.S. President Donald Trump's failed healthcare bill and focussed on an improving outlook for global growth.