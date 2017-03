July 10 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- TRUSTEES OF THE CALIFORNIA STATE WEEK OF 1,100,000 Aa2/AA-/ UNIVERSITY 07/13 SYSTEM WIDE REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $ 1,070MM SERIES 2015A $30,000M SERIES 2015B (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: TAX-EXEMPT DUE: 2015-2048

TAXABLE DUE: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 07/15 CITY OF CHICAGO WEEK OF 1,073,360 // CONSISTING OF: 07/13 $343,610M* GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2015A $729,750M* GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS TAXABLE SERIES 2015B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: RATINGS: BBB+/BBB+/A- (S&P/FITCH/

KROLL NORTH CAROLINA EASTERN MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 477,000 /A-/A POWER AGENCY REVENUE BONDS 07/13 SERIES 2015 (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: IOI: 7/14

Day of Sale: 07/15 LOUISIANA CITIZENS PROPERTY WEEK OF 339,440 // INSURANCE CORPORATION 07/13 ASSESSMENT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: INSURED RATINGS: A2/AA/AA+

(MOODY'S/S&P/KROLL)

UNDERLYING RATINGS: A1/A/A_

(MOODY'S/S&P/FITCH) NEW HOPE CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 337,655 Baa3/BBB-/ FACILITIES FINANCE CORP STUDENT 07/13 HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (NCCD-COLLEGE STATION PROPERTIES LLC-TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2022-2025 TERM: 2030, 2035, 2047

Day of Sale: 07/15 CITY OF SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS WEEK OF 315,705 Aa1/AA/AA+ ELECTRIC AND GAS SYTEMS 07/13 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, NEW SERIES 2015 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 07/14 ARIZONA SCHOOL FACILITIES BOARD WEEK OF 258,000 Aa3/AA-/ REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 07/13 PARTICIPATION MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 07/14 MONTGOMERY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 245,275 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 07/13 SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/14 MARYLAND HEALTH & HIGHER WEEK OF 163,000 A1/A+/ EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 07/13 LIFEBRIDGE HEALTH ISSUE - REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/15 CITY OF CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 147,835 Aaa/AAA/AA+ WATERWORKS AND SEWER CAPITAL 07/13 IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2020-2036 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 07/15 NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 137,618 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson CITY OF LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 134,045 /AA/AA HARBOR REVENUE BONDS 07/13 CONSISTING OF: $66,455M SERIES 2015C (AMT) $67,590M SERIES 2015D (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 07/15 CITY OF SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS WEEK OF 124,210 Baa1/A-/BBB+ CUSTOMER FACILITY CHARGE REVENUE 07/13 "TAXABLE" (CONSOLIDATED RENTAL CAR SPECIAL FACILITIES PROJECT) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2020-2030 TERM: 2035, 2040, 2045 REMARK: IOI Tuesday

Day of Sale: 07/15 COMAL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 122,305 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING 07/13 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2040 REMARK: Aa2//AA

Day of Sale: 07/14 CITY OF EL PASO GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 118,000 // REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT, TEXAS 07/13 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2041

Day of Sale: 07/14 FRISCO, TEXAS WEEK OF 117,650 Aa1/AA+/ COLLIN & DENTON COUNTIES 07/13 CONSISTING OF: $104,320M - SERIES A-GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING & IMPROVEMENT BONDS $ 13,330M - COMBINATION TAX AND SURPLUS REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/14 NORTHSIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 96,480 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 07/13 SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2045 REMARK: (Aa1//AA+)

Day of Sale: 07/15 CITY OF BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 93,425 A2/A+/ (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 07/13 EXP/EXP/ STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN CAMERON COUNTY, TEXAS) UTILITIES SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 07/15 MARSHALL, TEXAS WEEK OF 90,210 Aaa/AAA/ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 07/13 TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2040 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/16 ELK GROVE FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 90,025 /A-/ SPECIAL TAX REVENUE 2015 07/13 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 07/14 BOSTON WATER & SEWER COMMISSION WEEK OF 83,000 Aa1/AA+/AA+ GENERAL REVENUE & REFUNDING BONDS 07/13 SENIOR SERIES 2015 SERIES A MASSACHUSETTS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 7/14

Day of Sale: 07/15 CLINT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 79,999 Aaa// TEXAS UNLMIMTED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING 07/13 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/15 LEHIGH COUNTY GENERAL PURPOSE WEEK OF 75,000 A1/A+/ AUTHORITY HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS 07/13 LEHIGH VALLEY HEALTH NETWORK SERIES A 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/14 OXFORD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 70,690 Aa2// OAKLAND & LAPEER COUNTIES, 07/13 REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $26,580M - SERIES A $44,110M - SERIES B - TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/16 CARROLL CITY-COUNTY HOSPITAL WEEK OF 67,790 Aa2/AA/NR AUTHORITY, GEORGIA REVENUE 07/13 ANTICIPATION CERTIFICATES (TANNER MEDICAL CENTER INC. PROJECT) 2015 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 07/14 NORTH EAST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 66,250 Aa1/AA-/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/13 BEXAR COUNTY, VARIABLE RATE SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/16 COOPERSVILLE AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 63,600 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 07/13 OTTAWA & MUSKEGON COUNTIES, REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $37,600M - SERIES A $26,000M - SERIES B -TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/16 MANTECA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 60,000 Aa2/AA-/ CALIFORNIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/13 ELECTION OF 2014 SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/16 GAVILAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 50,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2015 07/13 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/16 LAKE COUNTY, FLORIDA CAPITAL WEEK OF 48,995 A3//AA- IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 07/13 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg

Day of Sale: 07/16 BUFFALO AND ERIE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 44,400 NR/NR/BBB- LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 07/13 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 ORCHARD PARK CCRC, INC PROJECT MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 07/14 SAN JACINTO COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 44,265 Aa3// DISTRICT COMBINED FEE REVENUE 07/13 BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago CITY OF WEATHERFORD,TEXAS WEEK OF 41,560 // UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING 07/13 AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2035 REMARK: (A1/A/)

Day of Sale: 07/14 CITY OF SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS WEEK OF 39,325 A1/A+/A+ AIRPORT SYSTEM REVENUE IMPORVEMENT 07/13 *AMT* MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2020-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 07/15 BURBANK UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 35,000 Aa2/AA-/ CALIFORNIA 07/13 (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver RANCHO SANTA FE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 34,345 /AAA/ (SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 07/13 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SAN MATEO REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY WEEK OF 30,000 /A/ CALIFORNIA SUCCESSOR AGENCY 2015 07/13 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco SERIAL: 2022-2032

Day of Sale: 07/15 WENTZVILLE R-IV SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 30,000 Aa3// MISSOURI 07/13 ST. CHARLES COUNTY, LEASE PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/16 MANTECA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 30,000 Aa2/AA-/ 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 07/13 BONDS, CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/16 POLK COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 29,595 NR/NR/ AUTHORITY, SENIOR HOUSING COMMUNITY 07/13 REVENUE (GRAND VILLAGE OF DUNDEE PROJECT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/14 CROWLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 28,935 // UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 07/13 SERIES 2015B, TEXAS MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 07/14 MAINE HEALTH & HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 27,760 A1/NR/AA FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 07/13 SERIES 2015A MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 07/14 THE DCH HEALTH CARE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 27,050 A2/A/NR ALABAMA HEALTH CARE FACILITIES 07/13 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2025-2036

Day of Sale: 07/16 MANOR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 26,365 // UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 07/13 SERIES 2015 TEXAS MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 07/15 SAN MATEO COUNTY FLOOD CONTROL WEEK OF 25,000 // DISTRICT CALIFORNIA 2015 REVENUE 07/13 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/16 CITY OF GLADSTONE, MISSOURI WEEK OF 23,000 /AA-/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 07/13 /EXP/ SERIES 2015A MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 07/16 NEW HOPE CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 22,445 Baa3/BBB-/ FACILITIES FINANCE CORP TAXABLE 07/13 STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (NCCD-COLLEGE STATION PROP LLC - TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2018-2022

Day of Sale: 07/15 LEWIS & CLARK COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 22,000 /AA/ DISTRICT #356, ILLINOIS 07/13 COMMUNITY COLLEGE BONDS (FUNDING BONDS) CONSISTING OF: $17,500M - SERIES E - TAXABLE $ 4,500M - SERIES F MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/14 COMAL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 21,465 Aaa//AAA TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING 07/13 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2020 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/14 CITY OF PROSPER, TEXAS GENERAL WEEK OF 21,140 Aa2/AA/ OBLIGATION AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS 07/13 SERIES 2015 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 07/14 GRAYS LAKE COMMUNITY CONSOLIDATED WEEK OF 21,000 /AA+/ HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 46, 07/13 ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2023

Day of Sale: 07/16 ILLINOIS HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 21,000 // AUTHORITY REVENUE - ADVOCATE HEALTH 07/13 CARE NETWORK SERIES 2008 3B MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: HARD PUT: 2016

Day of Sale: 07/13 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 20,000 Aa3/AA/ AGENCY 07/13 REVENUE BONDS STERLING AND FRANCINE CLARK ART INSTITUTE ISSUE SERIES 2015 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF COLUMBUS, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 19,930 // SENIOR HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 07/13 (RICHFIELD SENIOR HOUSING, INC. PROJECT) SERIES 2015 MGR: Dougherty & Company, LLC, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2031 TERM: 2037, 2046

Day of Sale: 07/16 ILLINOIS HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 19,000 // AUTHORITY REVENUE ADVOCATE HEALTH 07/13 CARE NETWORK SERIES 2003A MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: HARD PUT: 2016

Day of Sale: 07/13 NORTH GRATIOT INTERCEPTOR DRAINAGE WEEK OF 16,000 /AA+/ DISTRICT COUNTY OF MACOMB DRAINAGE 07/13 DISTRICT GRAIN REFUNDING LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2033

Day of Sale: 07/13 KERR COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 15,000 /AA/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/13 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio SERIAL: 2016-2035 TERM: 2024

Day of Sale: 07/13 KANSAS POWER POOL TAX ELECTRIC WEEK OF 15,000 A3/NR/ UTILITY REVENUE 07/13 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/13 ONONDAGA CIVIC DEVELOPMENT CORP WEEK OF 15,000 Baa2// NEW YORK LE MOYNE COLLEGE REVENUE 07/13 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 07/16 SLATON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 14,400 Aa3// UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS 07/13 SERIES 2015 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A3 POWAY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,915 /A/ PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY 07/13 SPECIAL TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 2015C CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/15 NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE WEEK OF 13,854 Aaa/NR/NR AUTHORITY 07/13 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE PROGRAM CLASS 1 BONDS 2015 SERIES D (MBS PASS-THROUGH PROGRAM) (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 07/14 NEW PRAIRIE UNITED SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 13,770 NR/A+/ AD VALOREM FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING 07/13 IMPROVEMENT 2015 INDIANA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2026

Day of Sale: 07/16 LEFORS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 13,000 NR/AAA/NR DISTRICT (GRAY COUNTY, TEXAS) 07/13 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/13 BAKERSFIELD CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 12,770 // CALIFORNIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 2006 07/13 ELECTRIC QSCB 2015E MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/16 NORTH KERN/CAWELO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 12,000 /A+/ FINANCE AUTHORITY WATER REVENUE 07/13 BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2016-2030 TERM: 2035, 2045

Day of Sale: 07/16 GREGORY PORTLAND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 11,770 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL 07/13 BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2015 TEXAS MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 07/14 WESTCHESTER COUNTY LOCAL WEEK OF 11,445 NR/NR/ DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION REVENUE 07/13 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 A&B WARTURG SENIOR HOUSING INC. PROJECT MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 07/16 BOROUGH OF HANOVER WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/ YORK COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA 07/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2015-2032 STERLING CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,750 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 07/13 SCHOOL BUILDING SERIES 2015 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford SERIAL: 2016-2040 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: /A/ PETTUS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,720 NR/AAA/NR (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 07/13 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN BEE AND KARNES COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS 2015 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/14 NORTHEAST TEXAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 9,555 /A/ DISTRICT BANK QUALIFIED 07/13 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2029-2040

Day of Sale: 07/13 UNION GROVE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,305 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 07/13 SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2045 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: (/A+/)

Day of Sale: 07/15 REDMOND,OREGON WEEK OF 9,280 // LIMITED TAX REVENUE BONDS 2015A 07/13 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Great Falls SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 07/13 ELIZABETHTOWN AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,815 Aa3// LANCASTER COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA 07/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A 2015 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2030

Day of Sale: 07/14 EMPORIA GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 8,645 NR/A+/ REFUNDING IMPROVEMENT 2015 07/13 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 07/15 ONTARIO LSD SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 8,475 // REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 07/13 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 07/15 WENTZVILLE R-IV SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,365 Aa2// MISSOURI 07/13 ST. CHARLES COUNTY, REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT)

Day of Sale: 07/16 CITY OF PROSPER, TEXAS COMBINATION WEEK OF 8,060 Aa2/AA/ TAX AND REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF 07/13 OBLIGATION SERIES 2015 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 07/14 NEW SUMMERFIELD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,000 /AAA/ DISTRICT TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 07/13 SCHOOL BUILDING SERIES 2015 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford SERIAL: 2018-2041 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: /A/ LUBBOCK-COOPER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,000 /AAA/ TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING 07/13 BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2045 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: /A+/

Day of Sale: 07/14 LAKEWOOD LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,900 // COUNTY OF LICKING, OHIO RELATED TO 07/13 THE ORIGINAL ISSUANCE OF SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAXES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 07/15 MUNCY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,690 // LYCOMING COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 07/14 FOX VALLEY TECHNICAL COLLEGE WEEK OF 7,500 Aaa// DISTRICT, WISCONSIN 07/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES, SERIES 2015B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2022

Day of Sale: 07/13 SAN MATEO REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY WEEK OF 7,000 /A/ CALIFORNIA SUCCESSOR AGENCY 2015 07/13 TAXABLE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 07/15 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 6,310 /AA/ AUTHORITY GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE 07/13 BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2016-2030 ST. CHARLES COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 5,645 /A+/ MICHIGAN 07/13 SAGINAW COUNTY, SCHOOL BUILDING AND SITE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATING: (ENHANCED)

Day of Sale: 07/14 VILLAGES OF GLEN CREEK COMMUNITY WEEK OF 5,000 // DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT SPECIAL 07/13 ASSESS REVENUE 2015A FLORIDA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/16 CITY OF HURST, TEXAS GENERAL WEEK OF 4,950 Aa2/AA/ OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2015 07/13 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 07/13 BRIGHTON AREA SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 4,665 /AA-/ LIVINGSTON, 2015 SCHOOL BUILDING 7 07/13 SITE BONDS, SERIES III MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/15 BAIRD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,660 /AAA/ TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING 07/13 BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston

Day of Sale: 07/16 BEDFORD AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,220 Aa3/AA/ UNLIMITED GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/13 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2015-2022 INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP CITY OF HURST TAX AND WATERWORKS WEEK OF 4,000 Aa2/AA/ AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 07/13 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, TEXAS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 07/13 CHIILLICOTHE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,000 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 07/13 SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2039 REMARK: (/NAF/)

Day of Sale: 07/14 GOSHEN LOCAL SCHOOLS, OHIO WEEK OF 3,760 // CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 07/13 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2015-2034 LONE STAR REGIONAL WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 3,140 /AA/ TEXAS CONTRACT REVENUE BONDS 07/13 (SONTERRA MUD DISTRICT PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2040 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: (/BBB-/)

Day of Sale: 07/16 KRESS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,000 // UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS 07/13 SERIES 2015 TEXAS MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 07/13 CITY OF BASTROP, MOREHOUSE PARISH, WEEK OF 1,700 // LOUISIANA 07/13 SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2033

Day of Sale: 07/13 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 700 WEEK OF 1,675 Aa2// HERMANTOWN PUBLIC SCHOOLS, 07/13 MINNESOTA GENERAL OBLIGATION ALTERNATIVE FACILITIES CAPITAL APPRECIATION BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2037-2038 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA3

MINNESOTA CREDIT ENHANCEMENT

PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/14 CITY OF JUNEAU WEEK OF 1,630 // DODGE COUNTY, WISCONSIN 07/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2019

Day of Sale: 07/14 BLACKHAWK TECHNICAL COLLEGE WEEK OF 1,500 Aa2// DISTRICT 07/13 ROCK AND GREEN COUNTIES, WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES, SERIES 2015G MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2020-2025

Day of Sale: 07/13 BAKERSFIELD CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,000 // CALIFORNIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 2006 07/13 ELECTRIC QSCB 2015F MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/16 CITY OF GLADSTONE, MISSOURI WEEK OF 400 /AA-/ TAXABLE CERTIFICATES OF 07/13 /EXP/ PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2015B MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City TERM: 2017 REMARK: TAXABLE

Day of Sale: 07/16

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 7,198,763 (in 000's)