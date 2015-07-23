BRIEF-UCP Inc says an agreement to nominate Keith M. Locker to board
July 23 Eli Lilly And Co
* CEO says company expects to launch Synjardy diabetes drug in U.S. this year
* Lilly CEO says there is a "bubble" in prices of smaller biotech companies
* Lilly CEO says company unwilling to pay inflated prices for "hot properties" of the moment
* Lilly CEO says best use of money is to focus on internal company research (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
* Newfield Exploration co - facility is expected to process approximately 30,000 barrels of water per day upon completion early in Q3 of 2017