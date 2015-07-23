July 23 Eli Lilly And Co

* CEO says company expects to launch Synjardy diabetes drug in U.S. this year

* Lilly CEO says there is a "bubble" in prices of smaller biotech companies

* Lilly CEO says company unwilling to pay inflated prices for "hot properties" of the moment

* Lilly CEO says best use of money is to focus on internal company research (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)