July 23 Teck Resources Ltd

* Teck Resources CEO says not much out there for acquisition, odds of Teck being involved are "quite slim"

* Will not issue equity to pay back debt to defend its credit rating, CEO Don Lindsay says

* Estimates metallurgical coal market is oversupplied by 10-15 million tonnes but depends on assumption of china imports, CEO says