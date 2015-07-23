BRIEF-UCP Inc says an agreement to nominate Keith M. Locker to board
July 23 Teck Resources Ltd
* Teck Resources CEO says not much out there for acquisition, odds of Teck being involved are "quite slim"
* Will not issue equity to pay back debt to defend its credit rating, CEO Don Lindsay says
* Estimates metallurgical coal market is oversupplied by 10-15 million tonnes but depends on assumption of china imports, CEO says
* Newfield Exploration co - facility is expected to process approximately 30,000 barrels of water per day upon completion early in Q3 of 2017