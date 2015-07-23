July 23 Starbucks Corp :

* Chief Financial Officer Scott Maw says Starbucks has locked in prices on 80 percent of its 2016 coffee needs, up from 70 percent in April

* Prices Starbucks paid for coffee in 2016 were "a little better" than prices paid in 2015, Maw says

* Maw adds that Starbucks has locked in prices on less than 20 percent of its 2017 coffee needs Source: Reuters interview with CFO Scott Maw Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Writing by Luc Cohen)