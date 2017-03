July 24 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- STATE BUILDING AUTHROTIY WEEK OF 990,000 Aa3/A+/AA- STATE OF MICHIGAN 07/27 2015 REVENUE AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES I(FACILITIES PROGRAM) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2050

Day of Sale: 07/30 THE CITY OF NEW YORK GENERAL WEEK OF 750,000 Aa2/AA/AA OBLIGATION BONDS FISCAL 2016 07/27 SERIES A & B MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland REMARK: ROP: 7/28 & 7/29

Day of Sale: 07/30 CITY OF SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS WEEK OF 422,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL IMPROVEMENT & REFUNDING/ 07/27 COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION (43MM TXBL/ 379MM TE) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: Structure:

TE: 16-35; TXBL: 16-35

Day of Sale: 07/28 NEW YORK CITY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 364,000 // DEVELOPMENT AGENCY AMERICAN 07/27 AIRLINES SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: 1 Year Hard Put

Day of Sale: 07/29 ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 266,285 A1// SANITARY AUTHORITY SEWER REVENUE 07/27 BONDS MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2045 REMARK: RETAIL: 07/28/2015

Day of Sale: 07/29 CITY OF CINCINNATI, OHIO WEEK OF 208,770 Aaa/AAA/ CONSISTING OF: 07/27 $47,035M* WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A $73,345M* WATER SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015B $88,390M* WATER SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015C MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 193,366 NR/AAA/AAA PERMANENT IMPROVEMENT & REFUNDING 07/27 BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 07/29 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF HILLSBOROUGH DAILY 150,000 Aa2/AA-/AA- COUNTY REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 137,618 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 124,550 // $43,070M RESIDENTIAL HOUSING 07/27 FINANCE BONDS, 2015 SERIES A (AMT) $1,475M RESIDENTIAL HOUSING FINANCE 2015 SERIES B (NON-AMT) $61,780M RESIDENTIAL HOUSING FINANCE BONDS, 2015 SERIES C (NON-AMT) $18,225M RESIDENTIAL HOUSING FINANCE BONDS, 2015 SERIES D (AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago REMARK: MOODY'S: 2015 SERIES ABC: Aa1

2015 SERIES D: Aa1/VMIG 1

S&P: 2015 SERIES ABC: AA+

A: 2041

B: 2016

C: 7/1/16-7/1/26

D: 2046

Day of Sale: 07/30 YOSEMITE COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 122,400 Aa2/AA-/ CALIFORNIA 07/27 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/28 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA REVENUE BONDS WEEK OF 99,030 NR/NR/ NATIONAL CENTER FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT 07/27 PROJECT SERIES A AND SERIES B MGR: Herbert J. Sims & Co., Inc., Westport REMARK: ROP: 7/28-8/3

DAY OF SALE: 8/4

**CONCESSION DEAL** CITY OF CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS WEEK OF 90,225 // GENERAL IMPROVEMENT BONDS 2015 07/27 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago CITY OF TULARE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 85,000 A3/A/ SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 07/27 SERIES 2015 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SCHOOL DISTRICT OF HILLSBOROUGH WEEK OF 75,635 A2/A-/A- COUNTY, FLORIDA 07/27 SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2020-2026

Day of Sale: 07/30 ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA CITY OF WEEK OF 68,675 // WESPARK COMMUNITY FACILITY DISTRICT 07/27 NO. 1 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/30 KENTUCKY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 68,000 // AUTHORITY OWENSBORO HEALTH INC. 07/27 HOSPITAL REVENUE AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 A & B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/29 PLEASANTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 57,740 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/27 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2035 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/30 STATE PUBLIC SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 51,400 A1// AUTHORITY 07/27 (COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA) COLLEGE REVENUE BONDS (MONTGOMERY COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE), SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 07/28 VIRGINIA RESOURCES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 50,000 // VIRGINIA POOLED FINANCING PROGRAM 07/27 INFRASTRUCTURE REVENUE BONDS (TAX- EXEMP & TAXABLE) & STATE MORAL OBLIGATION REVENUE BONDS (TAXABLE) SERIES 2015B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: INFRASTRUCTURE: Aaa/AAA

MORAL: Aa2/AA

Day of Sale: 07/28 PEOPLES GAS LIGHT & COKE COMPANY WEEK OF 50,000 // ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY - GAS 07/27 SUPPLY REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2010B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/29 GAVILAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 50,000 Aa2/AA-/ CALIFORNIA 07/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2032

Day of Sale: 07/28 IRVINE, CALIFORNIA CITY OF WEEK OF 49,265 /A-/ IRVINE READ 15-1 07/27 LIMITED OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/30 MANSFIELD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 48,530 Aaa//AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 07/27 SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2034-2045 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: (Aa2//AA+)

Day of Sale: 07/29 BULLARD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 47,415 Aaa// TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING 07/27 AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2045 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: (A1/)

Day of Sale: 07/27 NEW MEXICO FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 46,310 Aa1/AAA/ SENIOR LIEN PUBLIC PROJECT 07/27 REVOLVING FUND REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015C MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York MAPLE GROVE ROBBINSDALE, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 45,585 Baa1/NR/ HEALTH FACILITY REVENUE REFUNDING 07/27 BONDS NORTH MEMORIAL HEALTH CARE 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/28 MIDPENINSULA REGIONAL OPEN SPACE WEEK OF 45,000 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA GENERAL 07/27 OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2015A & 2015B TAXABLE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco SERIAL: 2021-2035 TERM: 2039, 2045

Day of Sale: 07/29 FOUNTAIN URBAN RENEWAL AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 41,580 NR/NR/NR COLORADO 07/27 TAX INCREMENT REVENUE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS (SOUTH ACADEMY HIGHLANDS PROJECT) SERIES 2015A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver TERM: 2029, 2037, 2044

Day of Sale: 07/28 VACAVILLE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 41,000 Aa3// CALIFORNIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/27 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver LAKE LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 35,000 /AA-/ UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/27 SCHOOL FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati SERIAL: 2016-2051

Day of Sale: 07/28 DENTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 34,575 // TEXAS 07/27 VR UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS (2012), SERIES 2015A- REMARKETING MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas

Day of Sale: 07/28 CHULA VISTA, CITY OF WEEK OF 34,000 A1/AA-/ CHULA VISTA REFUNDING CERTIFICATES 07/27 EXP/EXP/ OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/28 NESHAMINY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 33,800 Aa2// BUCKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES C OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2026

Day of Sale: 07/30 MARION COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, FLORIDA WEEK OF 32,000 A/AA/A REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 07/27 PARTICIPATION MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver SERIAL: 2018-2027 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE GREENE COUNTY, GEORGIA WEEK OF 31,750 NR/NR/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, FIRST 07/27 MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS (GLEN-I,LLC PROJECT), SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/28 RANCHO SANTA FE SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 30,000 // CALIFORNIA 07/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/28 NEW MEXICO FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 29,000 Aa2/AA+/ SUBORDINATE LIEN PUBLIC PROJECT 07/27 REVOLVING FUND REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015D MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Chicago

Day of Sale: 07/28 RANKIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 28,500 /AAA/ TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING 07/27 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2020-2045 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: /A+/

Day of Sale: 07/28 CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS WEEK OF 25,090 Aa2// DALLAS AND ELLIS COUNTIES 07/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 07/28 BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE, WEEK OF 23,000 // OREGON 07/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/28 SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 23,000 A1/AA/ LEASE REVENUE BONDS TAX EXEMPT AND 07/27 TAXABLE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 07/30 SAN YSIDRO SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 23,000 A3// SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA 07/27 2015 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 07/28 COUNTY OF SUMMIT, OHIO WEEK OF 22,915 NR/NR/NR HEALTHCARE FACILITIES REFUNDING AND 07/27 IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 (VILLAGE AT ST. EDWARD PROJECT) MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte TERM: 2025, 2030, 2035, 2045

Day of Sale: 07/30 VERMONT MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 21,725 Aa2/AA+/ CONSISTING OF: 07/27 $ 7,325M* 2015 SERIES 2 BONDS $14,400M* 2015 SERIES 3 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF SOUTHERN WEEK OF 21,635 NA/A/NA ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY SOUTHERN 07/27 ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY HOUSING AND AUXILIARY FACILITIES SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015B MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 07/29 CITY OF TRENTON, WEEK OF 20,220 /AA/ IN THE COUNTY OF MERCER, 07/27 NEW JERSEY GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 07/28 MOSES LAKE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 161, WEEK OF 19,325 Aa3// WASHINGTON 07/27 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/30 GEORGETOWN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 18,000 Aaa/AAA/NR DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL 07/27 OBLIGATION REFUNDING, TEXAS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: (Aa2/AA-)

3 YEAR SOFT PUT

Day of Sale: 07/28 RENSSELAER COUNTY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 18,000 /A+/ INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY 07/27 CIVIC FACILITY REVENUE - EMMA WILLARD SCHOOL REFUNDING PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 07/29 LOUISIANA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 17,485 /AA-/ AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS (RAGIN 07/27 CAJUN FACILITIES INC. ULL CAJUNDOME PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2030-2045

Day of Sale: 07/29 EAST PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 15,965 /A+/ SUCCESSOR AGENCY TAX ALLOCATION 07/27 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/29 INDIANAPOLIS LOCAL PUBLIC WEEK OF 15,425 /AAA/AA+ IMPROVEMENT BOND BANK REFUNDING, 07/27 SERIES H (STORMWATER PROJECT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/28 EL DORADO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 15,000 /BBB-/ COMMUNITY FACILITY DSTRICT NO. 2001 07/27 2001 (PROMONTORY) SERIES A SENIOR LIEN SPECIAL TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/28 MINNESOTA HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 14,035 A2// FACILITIES AUTHORITY 07/27 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES EIGHT-H (SAINT JOHN'S UNIVERSITY) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 07/28 POST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 14,000 /AAA/ TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING 07/27 BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2034-2045 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: (/A+/)

Day of Sale: 07/30 COUNTY OF SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 12,430 Aa1// REFUNDING 07/27 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 07/29 TOWN OF FORT MILL, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 11,945 /AA-/ WATERWORKS & SEWER SYSTEM 07/27 IMPROVEMENT REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2035 TERM: 2040

Day of Sale: 07/30 CITY OF BOISE, IDAHO AIRPORT WEEK OF 11,570 A2/NR/A REVENUE BONDS, SUBORDINATE SERIES 07/27 2015 (AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE FACILITIES PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2035 TERM: 2040

Day of Sale: 07/28 MT.ORAB PORT AUTHORITY, OHIO WEEK OF 11,405 // TAXABLE LEASE REVENUE BONDS, 07/27 SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 07/28 EL DORADO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 10,000 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 07/27 NO. 2001-1 (PROMONTORY) 2015 SERIES B JUNIOR LIEN SPECIAL TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/28 HOLLIDAYSBURG AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,940 Aa3// BLAIR COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 07/28 MISSISSIPPI DEVELOPMENT BANK WEEK OF 9,500 A2// VICKSBURG GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/27 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2018-2030

Day of Sale: 07/28 CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY JOINT ACTION WEEK OF 9,485 Aa2// WATER AGENCY 07/27 LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2029 OAK HILL SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 9,175 /AA+/ CORPORATION, INDIANA 07/27 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A

Day of Sale: 07/29 NORWALK CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 8,300 Aa2// HURON COUNTY, REFUNDING BONDS, 07/27 SERIES 2015 (OHIO SCHOOL DISTRICT CREDIT ENHANCEMENT PROGRAM) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/30 DOWAGIAC UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,190 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 07/27 COUNTIES OF CASS, VAN BUREN & BERRIEN, REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 07/28 GIRARD SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,625 /AA/ ERIE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/27 GENERAL OBLGATION BONDS, REFUNDING SERIES OF 2015 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2025 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: /A+ RANCHO CALIFORNIA WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,000 /A/ 2015 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS 07/27 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/28 DALLAS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUZERNE WEEK OF 6,005 A2/AA/ COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL 07/27 OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2026 INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP REMARK: A1/ EASTERN MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,000 // CALIFORNIA 07/27 REASSESSMENT DISTRICT NO.. 20 LIMITED OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/29 TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #208 WEEK OF 5,775 /AA+/ RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD GENERAL 07/27 OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX, NEW MONEY BANK QUALIFIED, ILLINOIS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 07/28 MADRAS, OREGON WEEK OF 5,775 NR/NR/ AQUATIC CENTER DISTRICT 07/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Davidson Securities, Inc., Wichita SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 07/28 FOUNTAIN URBAN RENEWAL AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 5,120 NR/NR/NR COLORADO 07/27 TAXABLE PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT FREE REFUNDING BONDS (SOUTH ACADEMY HIGHLANDS PROJECT) SERIES 2015B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver TERM: 2044 MCLEARY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 4,905 Aa1// UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/27 REFUNDING BONDS, 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2028 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/29 BASTROP COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,610 Aa2/AA/ LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 07/27 SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2026

Day of Sale: 07/28 OKLAHOMA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 4,025 // OKLAHOMA COLLATERALIZED REVENUE 07/27 BONDS (ASHFORD PLACE APARTMENTS) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis REMARK: DUE: 6/1/2018

Day of Sale: 07/30 LIPAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,000 /AAA/ TEXAS 07/27 UNLIMITED TAX TAXABLE QSCB BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas TERM: 2040 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/27 MT. ORAB PORT AUTHORITY, OHIO WEEK OF 3,060 // TAXABLE SPECIAL OBLIGATION 07/27 DEVELOPMENT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2045

Day of Sale: 07/28 CITY OF KASSON, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 2,960 // GENERAL OBLIGATION CROSSOVER 07/27 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 07/27 EAST PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 2,530 /A+/ SUCCESSOR AGENCY 07/27 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/29 BARRON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,200 // BARRON AND DUNN COUNTIES, WISCONSIN 07/27 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 07/29

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,350,736 (in 000's)