July 30 Conocophillips

* Exec says sees Q3 charge of up to $400 million related to canceled drillship contract

* Conoco exec says still expects a significant amount of North Sea turnaround activity in Q3

* Conocophillips CEO says the company has no plans to increase shale drilling if current prices persist

* Won't spend $11-$11.5 billion if current prices persist into 2016-CEO

* Conocophillips CEO says M&A activity may pick up if current prices persist Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)