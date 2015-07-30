Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 30 Conocophillips
* Exec says sees Q3 charge of up to $400 million related to canceled drillship contract
* Conoco exec says still expects a significant amount of North Sea turnaround activity in Q3
* Conocophillips CEO says the company has no plans to increase shale drilling if current prices persist
* Won't spend $11-$11.5 billion if current prices persist into 2016-CEO
* Conocophillips CEO says M&A activity may pick up if current prices persist Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)
