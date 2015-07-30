SAN FRANCISCO, July 30 ** Shares of home
automation provider Control4 up 9.8 pct ahead of Q2
results after the bell; up 19 pct in past two sessions
** Company creates software and devices to automate music,
security, lighting, temperature in homes
** Relies on dealers and professional installation of
equipment; goes against growing do-it-yourself trend of
"connected home" gadgets sold at hardware stores from companies
like Google's Nest
** Previous quarterly report was major disappointment for
Wall St, sending shares down 28 pct over following 7 sessions
** Stock now near all-time lows following 2013 IPO with
growing competition from recently listed Alarm.com and
others
** Short interest has steadily increased to 14.5 pct in
mid-July from 8.7 pct in January
** Short squeeze risk is 85/100 according to Starmine model
considering volatility, suggested a high likelihood of a
short-squeeze
