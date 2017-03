July 31 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- SOUND TRANSIT WEEK OF 923,840 Aa2/AAA/ THE CENTRAL PUGET SOUND REGIONAL 08/03 TRANSIT AUTHORITY, WASHINGTON SALES TAX IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015S-1 (GREEN BONDS) SERIES 2015S-2 (GREEN BONDS) - FRNS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2018-2050

Day of Sale: 08/04 NEW YORK STATE ENVIRONMENTAL WEEK OF 370,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA FACILITIES CORPORATION STATE 08/03 REVOLVING FUNDS REVENUE 2015D MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035 TERM: 2040 REMARK: ROP: 8/4

Day of Sale: 08/05 OAKLAND UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 356,175 // (COUNTY OF ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA) 08/03 CONSISTING OF: $175,000M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (ELECTION OF 2012), SERIES 2015A $ 5,000M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (ELECTION OF 2012), SERIES 2015B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) $176,175M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 08/05 PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 270,460 Baa1/A-/BBB+ GAS WORKS REVENUE REFUNDING 08/03 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 08/04 COLORADO REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 191,065 Aa3/A/A DISTRICT CERTIFICATES OF 08/03 PARTICIPATION MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2019-2035 TERM: 2040

Day of Sale: 08/05 CHICAGO TRANSIT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 176,920 /A/BBB CAPITAL GRANT RECEIPTS REVENUE 08/03 BONDS, REFUNDING SERIES 2015 (FEDERAL TRANSIT ADMINISTRATION SECTION 5307 URBANIZED FORMULA FUNDS) (FEDERAL TRANSIT ADMINISTRATION SECTION 5337 STATE OF GOOD REPAIR FORMULA FUNDS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 08/05 DENTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 170,830 /AAA/AAA TEXAS 08/03 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2045 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 08/04 SCHOOL BOARD OF HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY WEEK OF 150,000 Aa2/AA-/AA FLORIDA REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 08/03 PARTICIPATION MASTER LEASE PROGRAM SERIES 2015A MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 08/04 CITY OF CINCINNATI, OHIO WEEK OF 140,175 Aa2/AA-/ UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/03 SERIES 2015A VARIOUS PURPOSE IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015B ENERGY CONSERVATION FEDERALLY TAXABLE QECBS SERIES 2015C VARIOUS PURPOSE REFUNDING BONDS FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 08/03 MAINE STATE HOUSING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 138,000 // MORTGAGE PURCHASE (113MM AMT/ 08/03 25MM TAX EXEMPT) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: AMT: 16-26, 30, 35, 38

TAX EXEMPT: 40, 45

ROP: 8/5

Day of Sale: 08/06 NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 137,618 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY (NACIMENTO WEEK OF 115,800 // WATER PROJECT REVENUE REFUNDING 08/03 BONDS $5,800M SERIES B TAXABLE $110M SERIES 2015A MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 08/05 WYOMING COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 114,000 Aa1/AA+/ AUTHORITY, HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 08/03 2015 SERIES 4 (AMT), 5 (NON-AMT), & 6 (NON-AMT/ACE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP 8/4

Day of Sale: 08/05 CLOVIS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 103,000 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/03 ELECTION OF 2015, SERIES D CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/06 LOUISIANA PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 98,750 A2/AA/ AUTHORITY, REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 08/03 (19TH CIVIL DISTRICT COURT PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2051 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: (Baa2/NAF/)

Day of Sale: 08/05 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA REVENUE BONDS WEEK OF 97,745 NR/NR/ NATIONAL CENTER FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT 08/03 PROJECT SERIES A AND SERIES B MGR: Herbert J. Sims & Co., Inc., Westport REMARK: ROP: 8/3

Day of Sale: 08/04 BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF THE WEEK OF 94,500 Aa2/AA-/ COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY SYSTEM 08/03 SYSTEM ENTERPRISE REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: SERIES 2015E-1 SERIES 2015E-2 (GREEN BONDS) SERIES 2015F MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 92,790 Aa2// AGENCY 08/03 AFFORDABLE HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 2015 SERIES C MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2026 TERM: 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045, 2048 REMARK: ROP: 8/4

Day of Sale: 08/05 STATE OF OREGON WEEK OF 80,410 Aa2// HOUSING AND COMMUNITY SERVICES 08/03 DEPARTMENT MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS (SINGLE-FAMILY MORTGAGE PROGRAM) 2015 SERIES A (NON-AMT) 2015 SERIES B (AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2036

Day of Sale: 08/04 CITY OF FREMOND COMMUNITY WEEK OF 80,000 // FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 1 (PACIFIC 08/03 COMMONS) SPECIAL TAX BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/06 COUNTY OF CONTRA COSTA PUBLIC WEEK OF 72,315 A1/AA+/ FINANCING AUTHORITY LEASE REVENUE 08/03 BONDS REFUNDING & CAPITAL PROJECTS $19,010 2015 SERIES A $53,305 2015 SERIES B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/04 WASHINGTON HEALTH CARE FACILITIES WEEK OF 72,000 Aa3/AA-/AA AUTHORITY, PROVIDENCE HEATH & 08/03 SERVICES - REVENUE BONDS - SERIES 2015A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 08/06 REYNOLDS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 7, WEEK OF 72,000 Aa1// OREGON 08/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/06 SUCCESSOR AGENCY CARSON WEEK OF 60,000 /BBB+/ REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, 08/03 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/06 CITY OF GARLAND, TEXAS WEEK OF 55,000 /AAA/ COMBINATION TAX AND ELECTRIC 08/03 UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2020

Day of Sale: 08/04 CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 53,305 A1/AA+/

PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY 08/03 LEASE REVENUE BONDS, 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/04 REYNOLDS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 7, WEEK OF 53,000 Aa1// OREGON 08/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis REMARK: CIB

Day of Sale: 08/06 STATE PUBLIC SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 52,055 /AA/ AUTHORITY (COMMONWEALTH OF 08/03 PENNSYLVANIA) COLLEGE REVENUE BONDS (COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF PHILADELPHIA PROJECT) SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 08/05 ALEDO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 48,765 // TEXAS 08/03 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2015-A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: TBD

Day of Sale: 08/05 EAST SIDE UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 46,000 Aa2/A+/ DISTRICT 08/03 (SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 08/04 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 45,000 /AA/AA THE COUNCIL OF ROANOKE, VIRGINIA 08/03 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (PUBLIC FACILITY PROJECTS) - SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 08/06 NEW JERSEY EDUCATIONAL FINANCE WEEK OF 44,785 A2//A+ AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 08/03 THE WILLIAM PATERSON UNIVERSITY OF NEW JERSEY ISSUE, SERIES 2015C MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 42,585 NR/NR/NR COMMISSION 08/03 RETIREMENT FACILITIES FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 (SALEMTOWNE PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 08/05 BLUE SPRINGS, MISSOURI WEEK OF 38,400 NR/NR/ SPECIAL OBLIGATIONS TAX INCREMENT 08/03 AND SPECIAL DISTRICT REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT, ADAMS FARM PROJECT MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/05 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 35,045 /BBB/ AGENCY REVENUE BONDS 08/03 SABIS INTERNATIONAL CHARTER SCHOOL ISSUE, SERIES 2015 MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford TERM: 2020, 2025, 2033, 2040

Day of Sale: 08/03 CITY OF CHULA VISTA WEEK OF 34,000 A1/AA-/ CHULA VISTA REFUNDING CERTIFICATES 08/03 OF PARTICIPATION CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/04 STATE OF OHIO WEEK OF 30,000 Aa2/AA/AA (TREASURER OF STATE) 08/03 CAPITAL FACILITIES LEASE APPROPRIATION BONDS, SERIES 2015B (CULTURAL AND SPORTS FACILITIES BUILDING FUND PROJECTS) MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2025 WHITTIER REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY WEEK OF 29,585 // TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS 08/03 SERIES 2015A CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/05 THE WEST WINDSOR PLAINSBORO WEEK OF 27,340 /AAA/ REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT 08/03 NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 08/04 METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 25,000 Aa2/AA/ TACOMA, WASHINGTON 08/03 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/05 EUREKA CITY SCHOOLS WEEK OF 25,000 A2// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/03 ELECTION OF 2014, SERIES 2015 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/04 CITY OF LANCASTER, TEXAS WEEK OF 23,350 Aa3/AA-/NA (DALLAS COUNTY) 08/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 08/03 OLIVET COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 19,700 Aa2// 2015 REFUNDING BONDS 08/03 CONSISTING OF: $ 7,235M - SERIES A $12,465M - SERIES B - TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 08/05 CITY OF BURBANK, COOK COUNTY, WEEK OF 19,530 NR/NR/NR ILLINOIS 08/03 EDUCATIONAL FACILITY REVENUE BONDS, SERIES A&B (INTERCULTURAL MONTESSORI LANGUAGE SCHOOL PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 08/06 CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 19,010 A1/AA+/ PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY 08/03 LEASE REVENUE BONDS, 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/04 LAKE TAHOE COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 19,000 A1/AA+/ DISTRICT 08/03 (EL DORADO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2014, SERIES A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF INDIO WEEK OF 16,030 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 08/03 2004-3 (TERRA LAGO) SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/04 HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 15,600 NR/AA+/NR MIAMI-DADE COUNTY (FLORIDA) 08/03 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 (SPINNAKER COVE APARTMENTS PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 08/06 NORTH JERSEY DISTRICT WATER SUPPLY WEEK OF 15,595 // COMMISSION 08/03 WANAQUE NORTH PROJECT SERIES 2015 A AND B MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 08/06 TOWN OF NORTH KINGSTOWN WEEK OF 15,040 Aa2/AA+/ RHODE ISLAND GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/03 REFUNDING BONDS 2015 SERIES A MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 08/04 TEAYS VALLEY LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 14,415 Aa2// PICKAWAY, FAIRFIELD AND FRANKLIN 08/03 COUNTIES, OHIO REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 (GENERAL OBLIGATION-UNLIMITED TAX) VOTED NOVEMBER 2, 1999 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee WHITTIER REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY WEEK OF 13,360 // TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS 08/03 SERIES 2015B (TAXABLE) CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/05 CALIFORNIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 13,000 A1// FINANCING AUTHORITY LEASE REVENUE 08/03 BONDS SERIES 2015 FOR ANTELOPE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT SERIES 2015A FEDERALLY TAXABLE SEIRES 2015B TAX EXEMPT MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 08/05 LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 12,500 A1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A 08/03 OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2022 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 08/05 BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE WEEK OF 11,110 Aa2// WYOMING CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT 08/03 COUNTY OF HAMILTON, OHIO SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 08/04 CITY OF ROBINSON, TEXAS WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/ COMBINATION TAX AND SURPLUS REVENUE 08/03 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 08/03 CITY OF JACKSONVILLE, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 8,700 NR/NR/NR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING 08/03 BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 08/05 NORTHWEST LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,660 Aa2// BOARD OF EDUCATION 08/03 HAMILTON AND BUTLER COUNTIES, OHIO SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2022 REMARK: **** BANK QUALIFIED ****

Day of Sale: 08/04 SAUGUS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,000 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 08/03 NO. 2006-2 (IMPROVEMENT AREA NO. 3) 2015 SPECIAL TAX BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/05 COUNTY OF SAN BERNARDINO WEEK OF 7,780 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 08/03 2006-1 (LYTLE CREEK IA 3) CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/06 HEATH CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,475 Aa2// COUNTY OF LICKING, OHIO 08/03 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: Aa1//

Day of Sale: 08/05 MARCOLA SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,420 Aa1/NR/ LANE & LINN COUNTIES, OREGON 08/03 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Davidson Securities, Inc., Wichita SERIAL: 2016-2040 REMARK: (OREGON SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY)

Day of Sale: 08/06 MILLS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,250 NR/A+/NR LIMITED TAX BONDS, SERIES 2015 08/03 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 08/06 LIMA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 6,625 A1// SCHOOL FACILITIES REFUNDING BONDS, 08/03 SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/05 GAYLORD, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 6,270 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 08/03 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 08/05 NORTH JERSEY DISTRICT WATER SUPPLY WEEK OF 6,115 // COMMISSION 08/03 WANAQUE SOUTH PROJECT SERIES 2015 A AND B MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 08/06 GRANVILLE TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 6,045 /AA/ MIFFLIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 08/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2036 INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP REMARK: *** BANK QUALIFIED ***

Day of Sale: 08/03 PLATTE CANYON SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 WEEK OF 5,905 Aa2// IN PARK COUNTY, COLORADO 08/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2023

Day of Sale: 08/04 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,175 A3// DISTRICT NO. 419, TEXAS 08/03 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 08/03 MOUNT GILEAD EVSD, OHIO WEEK OF 5,055 Aa2/AA/ UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/03 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati SERIAL: 2015-2028 INSURANCE: OHIO SCHOOL DISTRICT CR ENHANC REMARK: Underlying Ratings: A1/AA-

Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 08/04 TOWN OF WINSLOW, MAINE WEEK OF 4,790 Aa3/AA-/NR 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/03 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2026

Day of Sale: 08/04 WHITESTOWN REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 4,720 NR/AA-/ AUTHORITY, INDIANA 08/03 LEASE RENTAL REVENUE BONDS, 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2035

Day of Sale: 08/03 LAWRENCE PUBLIC SCHOOLS COUNTY OF WEEK OF 4,595 // VAN BUREN, STATE OF MICHIGAN 08/03 2015 REFUNDING BONDS (GENERAL OBLIGATION - UNLIMITED TAX) MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago INSURANCE: STATE OF MICHIGAN SCHL BD QUAL SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 4,125 A1// AUTHORITY-LOCAL GOVERNMENT PROGRAM 08/03 AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 (CITY OF GRANITE CITY PROJECT) **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford SERIAL: 2015-2030 CITY OF LANCASTER, TEXAS (DALLAS WEEK OF 4,000 Aa3/AA-/ COUNTY) TAX AND WATERWORKS AND 08/03 SEWER SYSTEM (SURPLUS) REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION 2015 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 08/03 REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF THE CITY WEEK OF 3,930 // OF PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WISCONSIN 08/03 2,705 TAXABLE 2015A 1,225 LEASE REVENUE 2015B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 08/04 BLUE SPRINGS, MISSOURI WEEK OF 3,770 NR/NR/ TAXABLE SPECIAL OBLIGATION SPECIAL 08/03 ASSESSMENT BONDS, ADAMS FARM PROJECT MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/05 HACKLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY WEEK OF 3,200 // GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX 08/03 BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 08/04 MUNICIPAL WATER AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 3,170 // ADAMS TOWNSHIP 08/03 BUTLER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WATER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 08/03 CINCIBAR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,500 // CALIFORNIA 08/03 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: Bank Qualified LONDON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 2,305 A1// MADISON COUNTY, REFUNDING BONDS, 08/03 SERIES 2015 B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/06

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,100,460 (in 000's)