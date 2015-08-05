BRIEF-Entellus Medical, Oxford Finance LLC entered into a loan and security agreement - SEC Filing
* Entellus Medical Inc - On March 31, 2017 Entellus Medical, Inc, Oxford Finance LLC entered into a loan and security agreement - SEC Filing
Aug 5 Canadian Dollar
* Firms to session high of C$1.3142 to the U.S. dollar, or 76.09 U.S. cents after smaller-than-expected trade deficit Further coverage: (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Entellus Medical Inc - On March 31, 2017 Entellus Medical, Inc, Oxford Finance LLC entered into a loan and security agreement - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 mln -SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2p6N2l5] Further company coverage:
* MOAB Capital Partners LLC reports a 6.1 percent passive stake in Netsol Technologies Inc as of March 27 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nibELa] Further company coverage: