UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 27
March 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17 points at 7,294 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Aug 6 Allergan
* Allergan CEO, in conference call with analysts, says company will remain more of a "virtual" research company, relying mainly on licensing deals or acquisitions
* Allergan says experimental depression drug from Naurex deal would serve "huge" underserved market
* Says unlikely to do any transformational deals until after Teva deal closes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
March 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17 points at 7,294 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei share average skidded 1.4 percent on Monday, wallowing at a six-week low and deepening last week's 1.3 percent loss, on pressure from a resurgent yen.