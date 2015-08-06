Aug 6 Allergan

* Allergan CEO, in conference call with analysts, says company will remain more of a "virtual" research company, relying mainly on licensing deals or acquisitions

* Allergan says experimental depression drug from Naurex deal would serve "huge" underserved market

* Says unlikely to do any transformational deals until after Teva deal closes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)