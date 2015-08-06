BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from United Integrated Services
March 27 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
Aug 6 Apache Corp
* Apache CFO says has reduced company headcount by 20 percent since end of 2014
* CEO says the company will have flexibility to live within cash flow in 2016
* Apache CFO says company expects $3.5 billion in additional asset impairments in second half of 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform