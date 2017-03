Aug 6 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- KANSAS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 1,000,000 Aa3/AA-/ AUTHORITY 08/10 REVENUE BONDS-STATE OF KANSAS (KPERS) - SERIES 2015H (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 08/10 CHARLOTTE NORTH CAROLINA WATER & WEEK OF 475,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA SEWER REVENUE 08/10 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

Day of Sale: 08/13 LOS ANGELES COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS WEEK OF 218,155 A1/AA/A+ FINANCING AUTHORITY 08/10 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES B (TAX-EXEMPT) AND SERIES C (TAXABLE) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 08/12 GEORGIA MEAG POWER PROJECT J WEEK OF 183,760 A2/A+/A+ REVENUE 08/10 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 7/1/2060

Day of Sale: 08/11 NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 137,618 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson STATE OF MICHIGAN WEEK OF 129,305 Aa1/AA-/AA- GENERAL OBLIGATION ENVIRONMENTAL 08/10 PROGRAM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SANTA CLARA UNIVERSITY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 110,000 Aa3// MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

Day of Sale: 08/13 OAKLAND REDEVELOPMENT SUCCESSOR WEEK OF 108,140 /A+/ AGENCY SUBORDINATED TAX ALLOCATION 08/10 REFUNDING BONDS SEREIS 2015 TE SEIRES 2015 T (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 08/11 THE ESSEX COUNTY IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 90,000 Baa2/BB-/ AUTHORITY 08/10 SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL REVENUE BONDS- DOVANTA PROJECT (AMT) - SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 08/12 CIVIC VENTURA REVENUE REFUNDING- WEEK OF 90,000 /A/AA- ANCHORAGE CONVENTION CENTER 08/10 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 08/13 REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 89,110 Aa2/AA/ MINNESOTA SPECIAL PURPOSE REVENUE 08/10 REFUNDING BONDS (STATE SUPPORTED STADIUM DEBT) SERIES 2015A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 08/11 NEW JERSEY EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 86,095 A2/A-/ AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 08/10 KEAN UNIVERSITY ISSUE SERIES 2015H MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO 1 OF WEEK OF 79,545 Aa2/NA/A- KLICKITAT COUNTY WASHINGTON 08/10 $48,530M ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE & REFUNDING BONDS 2015A TAX EXEMPT $31,015M ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 2015B TAXABLE MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 08/11 MISSOURI HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 73,090 /AA+/ COMMISSION 08/10 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE FIRST PLACE HOMEOWNERSHIP LOAN PROGRAM CONSISTING OF: $23,090M - 2015 SERIES B-1 (SUBJECT TO AMT) $50,000M - 2015 SERIES B-2 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/11 GEORGIA MEAG POWER PROJECT P WEEK OF 69,405 Baa2/A-/A- REVENUE 08/10 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 7/1/2060

Day of Sale: 08/11 ALASKA INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND WEEK OF 66,000 Baa2// EXPORT AUTHORITY POWER REVENUE 08/10 REFUNDING SNETTISHAM HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 08/12 TARRANT COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 65,710 Aaa/AAA/NR LIMITED TAX REFUNDING AND 08/10 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 08/10 WYANDOTTE/KANSAS CITY UNIFIED WEEK OF 65,000 NR/NR/NR GOVERNMENT SPECIAL OBLIGATION 08/10 SALES TAX REVENUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: 2034 CABS

Day of Sale: 08/11 HARLANDALE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 64,650 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/10 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 VARIABLE RATE UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS 2015 (FIXED RATE SOFT PUT) AND UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2015 (FIXED RATE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF ROGERS, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 63,520 /AA/ SALES AND USE TAX BOND 08/10 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2021 TERM: 2024

Day of Sale: 08/11 COUNTY OF ORANGE, NEW YORK WEEK OF 53,790 Aa3/NR/NR VARIOUS PURPOSES REFUNDING SERIAL 08/10 BONDS 2015 SERIES A & OCCC PROJECT TAXABLE BONDS 2015 SERIES B MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 08/11 MOHEGAN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 53,185 NR/NR/ TRIBE OF INDIANS OF CONNECTICUT 08/10 REVENUE REFUNDING 2015C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/12 OKLAHOMA CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 49,615 /AA/AA AUTHORITY REFUNDING REVENUE 08/10 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2026

Day of Sale: 08/12 JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA HEALTHCARE WEEK OF 49,590 /A/A- FACILITIES "BROOKS REHABILITATION"' 08/10 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2027 TERM: 2035, 2045

Day of Sale: 08/12 CLEAR CREEK, TEXAS INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 49,250 Aaa/AAA/AAA SCHOOL DISTRICT VAR RATE UNLIMITED 08/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 8/15/2018 SOFT PUT

Day of Sale: 08/10 WEST PALM BEACH COMMUNITY WEEK OF 45,000 /A/AA- REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY TAX INCREMENT 08/10 REVENUE REFUNDING CITY CENTER COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AREA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 08/11 DELAWARE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 39,000 Baa2/BB-/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 08/10 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS-COVANTA PROJECT-SERIES 2015A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 08/12 LOS FRESNOS CONSOLIDATED WEEK OF 36,540 // INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 08/10 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN CAMERON COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio SERIAL: 2016-2043 TEXAS ALVIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 34,470 Aaa/AAA/AAA

DISTRICT VAR RATE UNLIMITED 08/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 8/15/2018 SOFT PUT

Day of Sale: 08/11 CITY OF CHULA VISTA CHULA VISTA WEEK OF 34,000 A1/AA-/ REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 08/10 PARTICIPATION, CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/12 SOUTH BEND,INDIANA WEEK OF 33,375 NR/AA/ REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 08/10 LEASE RENTAL REFUNDING REVENUE 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/11 SAN BENITO HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 30,000 A1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (ELECTION 08/10 OF 2014) SERIES 2015 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/11 OAK HILLS LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 29,555 Aa2// BOARD OF EDUCATION SCHOOL 08/10 IMPROVEMENT GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES J2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 08/11 VIRGINIA RESOURCES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 29,000 // INFRASTRUCTURE REVENUE BONDS 08/10 (VIRGINIA POOLED FINANCING PROGRAM) SERIES 2015C MORAL OBLIGATION REVENUE BONDS (VIRGINIA OBLIGATION REVENUE BONDS (VIRGINIA POOLED FINANCING PROGRAM) SERIES 2015C MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: RATINGS: INFRASTRUCTURE AAA/AAA/-

RATINGS: MORAL OBLIGATION AA2/AA/-

Day of Sale: 08/13 HENRY & WHITESIDE COUNTIES, WEEK OF 25,975 A1// ILLINOIS 08/10 GENESEO COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT, #228 SCHOOL BONDS CONSISTING OF: $11,130M - SERIES A - ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE $15,575M - SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/12 VERMONT HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 25,695 Aa3//AA MULTIPLE PURPOSE BONDS (NON-AMT) & 08/10 (AMT) BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2025 TERM: 2030, 2034 REMARK: 2045 (PAC BONDS)

Day of Sale: 08/12 COUNTY OF HENDERSON, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 25,470 Aa3/AA/ LIMITED GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/10 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2035 EUREKA CITY SCHOOLS GENERAL WEEK OF 25,000 A2// OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2014 08/10 SERIES 2015 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/12 ODEM-EDROY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 23,335 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/10 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2045 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 08/10 TOWN OF HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 23,335 NR/SP-1+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS AND BOND 08/10 ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York TERM: 2016

Day of Sale: 08/11 CITY OF ABILENE, TEXAS WEEK OF 23,000 Aa2/AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 08/10 SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 08/10 MONMOUTH COUNTY, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 22,965 Aaa/AAA/AAA LEASE REVENUE BONDS 08/10 (BROOKLYN COLLEGE) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2035 TERM: 2038

Day of Sale: 08/13 FULLERTON JOINT HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 20,445 /A+/AA DISTRICT 08/10 2015 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION (ORANGE AND LOS ANGELES COUNTIES CALIFORNIA) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF OCEANSIDE CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 20,330 /AA-/ TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS 08/10 /EXP/ SERIES 2015A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/12 MIAMI-DADE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 20,295 NR/NR/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 08/10 (YOUTH CO-OP CHARTER SCHOOLS PROJECT) CONSISTING OF: SERIES 2015A (TAX-EXEMPT) SERIES 2015B (TAXABLE) MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2018-2045 EAST TROY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,000 // WALWORTH AND WAUKESHA COUNTIES, 08/10 WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2020-2035

Day of Sale: 08/10 GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 20,000 A1// WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT REFUNDING 08/10 REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2033

Day of Sale: 08/13 IDAHO BOND BANK AUTHORITY REVENUE WEEK OF 19,810 Aa1// BONDS 2015B 08/10 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 08/12 LOCAL GOVERNMENT INFRASTRUCTURE WEEK OF 19,115 Aa3// BONDS 08/10 MARYLAND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION $13,375M SENIOR OBLIGATION 2015 SERIES A-1 $5,740M SUBORDINATE OBLIGATION 2015 SERIES A-2 MGR: M&T Securities, Inc., Baltimore SERIAL: 2016-2030 TERM: 2035, 2045 NORTH POCONO SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 18,085 /AA/ LACKAWANNA & WAYNE COUNTIES 08/10 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2023 INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP

Day of Sale: 08/13 TOWN OF HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 17,960 NR/A+/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 08/10 2015 SERIES B MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2030 TERM: 2035

Day of Sale: 08/11 CITY OF BRISTOL, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 17,535 A3/AA/ TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/10 REFUNDING **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago TERM: 2020, 2022, 2025 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 08/13 COLUMBUS, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 16,190 NR/BB/ CHARTER SCHOOL LEASE REVENUE 08/10 NEW MILLENNIUM 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2025-2050

Day of Sale: 08/12 CITY OF ABILENE, TEXAS WEEK OF 16,000 Aa2/AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 08/10 SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 08/10 MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 15,600 /AA+/ HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY MULTI 08/10 FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 (SPINNAKER COVE APARTMENT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago REMARK: 4/1/2017

Day of Sale: 08/13 NEWARK HIGHER EDUCATION FINANCE WEEK OF 15,515 /AAA/ CORPORATION, TEXAS 08/10 EDUCATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (ORENDA EDUCATION) CONSISTING OF: $15,045M SERIES 2015A $ 470M TAXABLE SERIES 2015B MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: SERIES A: 2017-2030; 35, 40, 44

SERIES B DUE: 2016-2020

/BBB-/ COUNTY OF SAN BERNARDINO WEEK OF 15,050 // CALIFORNIA 08/10 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 2006-1 (LYTLE CREEK IA 1) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/13 KARNES CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL, WEEK OF 14,125 Aaa// TEXAS 08/10 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUIDLING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2024 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 08/12 CHARTER SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 14,020 NR/AA/ UTAH 08/10 CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE REFUNDING LAKEVIEW 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 08/12 EASTERN PULASKI MULTI-SCHOOL WEEK OF 14,000 /AA+/ BUILDING CORPORATION 08/10 AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: S&P: STATE INTERCEPT

(UNDERLYING A+)

Day of Sale: 08/12 LAWRENCE COUNTY, ALABAMA WEEK OF 10,915 /AA/ BOARD OF EDUCATION 08/10 SPECIAL TAX SCHOOL WARRANTS & TAXABLE SCHOOL WARRANTS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 08/12 REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 10,055 Aa1/AA/ MINNESOTA GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/10 TAXABLE BONDS 2015B MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York LAUREL HIGHLANDS SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 10,000 // PENNSYLVANIA 08/10 (FAYETTE COUNTY) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES C OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia FOREST CITY REGIONAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,000 A1// DISTRICT SUSQUEHANNA, LACKAWANNA & 08/10 WAYNE COUNTIES, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2034 INSURANCE: INSURED

Day of Sale: 08/10 SONORA UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /A+/ ELECTION OF 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/10 BONDS SERIES B CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/11 CITY OF OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 9,905 /AA-/ TAXABLE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING 08/10 /EXP/ BONDS 2015A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/12 GILMER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,305 /AA+/ GEORGIA 08/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION SALES TAX BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2016-2020 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+

Day of Sale: 08/13 ASHLAND, KANSAS WEEK OF 9,000 NR/BBB+/ PUBLIC BUILDING COMMISSION REVENUE 08/10 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2035

Day of Sale: 08/11 WARREN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,449 A2// PENNSYLVANIA FEDERALL TAXABLE 08/10 QUALIFIED ZONE ACADEMY GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (TAX CREDIT BONDS) SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: 9/1/2036

Day of Sale: 08/12 ST. PAUL SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 45, WEEK OF 8,160 /AA+/ OREGON 08/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2015A CURRENT INTEREST BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2036

Day of Sale: 08/13 COUNTY OF SAN BERNARDINO WEEK OF 7,780 // CALIFORNIA 08/10 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 2006-1 (LYTLE CREEK IA 3) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/13 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 601 WEEK OF 7,405 Aa2// FOSSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS MINNESOTA 08/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION FACILITIES MAINTENANCE BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 08/10 TOUTLE LAKE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 130 WEEK OF 6,555 A// WASHINGTON 08/10 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY BONDS

Day of Sale: 08/12 SOUTH ALLEGHENY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,990 /A/ PENNSYLVANIA 08/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING, SERIES 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 08/11 SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 65 LAKE COUNTY, WEEK OF 5,365 Aa2// ILLINOIS LAKE BLUFF 08/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION TAX SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 08/13 RUIDOSO, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 4,310 A1/A+/ GROSS RECEIPTS TAX REFUNDING 08/10 REVENUE 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/11 CITY OF MONROE, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 4,145 NR/AA-/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND 08/10 *****TAXABLE*****REFUNDING BONDS, 2015 MGR: Davidson Securities, Inc., Wichita

Day of Sale: 08/11 SATSUMA CITY BOARD OF EDUCATION, WEEK OF 2,970 /A+/ ALABAMA 08/10 SPECIAL TAX SCHOOL WARRANTS **********BANK QUALIFIED****** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 08/13 CITY OF ABILENE, TEXAS WEEK OF 1,900 Aa2/AA+/AA+ CERTIFICATE OF OBLIGATION, 08/10 SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 08/10

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,343,914 (in 000's)