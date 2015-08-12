UPDATE 2-France's Fillon says government is behind media leaks against him
* Fillon says Socialist government behind media leaks against him
Aug 12 Comcast Corp
* NBCUniversal says it has agreed to make a $200 million equity investment in Vox Media - company statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)
* Fillon says Socialist government behind media leaks against him
* Dow down 0.15 pct, S&P up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.22 pct (Updates to open)
* Godaddy acquires Sucuri to advance digital security for customers