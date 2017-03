Aug 28 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 1,000,000 Aa1/AAA/ STATE OF NEW YORK 08/31 EXP/EXP/ STATE PERSONAL INCOME TAX REVENUE BONDS (GENERAL PURPOSE) SERIES 2015E MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2037 REMARK: ROP: 09/01/2015

Day of Sale: 09/02 VALPARAISO MULTI-SBC WEEK OF 143,035 NR/AA+/NR UNLIMITED AVPT FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS 08/31 /EXP/ SERIES 2015 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2018-2035 REMARK: Underlying A or Better Rating (EXP) LOWER COLORADO RIVER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 134,455 NR/A/A REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 08/31 SERIES 2015D MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 09/02 SOUTH LYON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 68,065 // MICHIGAN, OAKLAND, WASHTENAW AND 08/31 LIVINGSTON 2016 REFUNDING MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD

Day of Sale: 09/03 EL MONTE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 57,000 A1/A+/ LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA 08/31 CONSISTING OF: $27,000M 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS $30,000M 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 09/02 ALASKA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 55,710 NR/AA+/AA+ STATE CAPITAL PROJECT BONDS II 08/31 2015 SERIES C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035 REMARK: ROP: 09/01/2015

Day of Sale: 09/02 UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 50,000 Aa2/NR/AA HIGHER EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS 08/31 SERIES 2015 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 09/03 FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 50,000 // CALIFORNIA 08/31 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2010 ELECTIONS SERIES 2015E MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 09/03 SOLANO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 49,000 Aa3/AA-/ SOLANO & YOLO COUNTIES, CALIFORNIA 08/31 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2024-2031 TERM: 2016

Day of Sale: 09/01 CRANE COUNTY WATER DISTRICT, TEXAS WEEK OF 40,000 A3//A UNLIMITED TAX BONDS 08/31 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 09/02 PORT FREEPORT WEEK OF 37,650 NR/A/NR SENIOR LIEN REVENUE AND REFUNDING 08/31 BONDS, SERIES 2015A (AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 09/01 THE INDIANAPOLIS LOCAL PUBLIC WEEK OF 35,000 /AAA/ IMPROVEMENT BOND BANK 08/31 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015E (CITY OF INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, INDYROADS REVENUE BONDS) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 09/01 SEGUIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 34,645 // TEXAS 08/31 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: FTN Financial Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2016-2045 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 09/01 YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MONTANA WEEK OF 32,850 Aa3/AA-/ SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2-BILLINGS 08/31 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Great Falls SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 09/01 CITY OF CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 31,205 Aa1/AA+/ PUBLIC FACILITIES CORPORATION 08/31 REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2030 REMARK: TAXABLE/TAX-EXEMPT

Day of Sale: 09/02 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 30,600 /BBB+/ AGENCY 08/31 DEXTER SOUTHFIELD ISSUE, SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 09/01 WHITMORE LAKE PUBLIC SCHOOL WEEK OF 30,475 /AA-/ DISTRICT, MICHIGAN, WASHTENAW AND 08/31 LIVINGSTON COUNTIES, 2015 REFUNDING CONSISTING OF: $10,540M - SERIES A $19,935M - SERIES B - TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 09/01 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 30,095 Aa2/AA/ STATE APPROPRIATION BONDS 08/31 (HOUSING INFRASTRUCTURE) 2015 SERIES C (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2016-2037

Day of Sale: 09/01 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE AZUSA WEEK OF 28,275 /A-/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 08/31 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS 2015 SERIES A&B(TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 09/10 LAURENS EDUCATION ASSISTANCE FOR WEEK OF 28,000 A2/A-/ DISTRICT NO. 55 INSTALLMENT 08/31 PURCHASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 09/02 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 27,760 NR/BB/NR EDUCATIONAL FACILITY REVENUE BONDS 08/31 (RIVER SPRINGS CHARTER SCHOOL PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 09/03 CITY OF DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA WEEK OF 26,415 /AA/ WATER AND SEWERAGE REVENUE 08/31 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2036 TERM: 2042

Day of Sale: 09/01 THE TRUSTEES OF UNION COLLEGE IN WEEK OF 26,000 A1/NR/NR THE TOWN OF SCHENECTADY IN THE 08/31 STATE OF NEW YORK (A/K/A UNION COLLEGE) TAXABLE FIXED RATE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2019-2031

Day of Sale: 09/01 BURLINGAME ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 26,000 Aa2/AA+/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 08/31 ELECTION OF 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 09/02 CITY OF SAN MARCOS, TEXAS WEEK OF 19,580 NR/AA/NR COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE 08/31 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 09/03 MINNESOTA HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 19,550 Aa3// FACILITIES AUTHORITY 08/31 MACALESTER COLLEGE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 09/02 MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 17,030 Aa2//AA EBC, MISSISSIPPI 08/31 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2037

Day of Sale: 09/02 THORNTON DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 15,445 A// (IN THE CITY OF THORNTON, COLORADO) 08/31

TAX INCREMENT REFUNDING BONDS (NORTH WASHINGTON STREET CORRIDOR PROJECT) SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2028

Day of Sale: 08/01 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 742 WEEK OF 13,535 // ST. CLOUD PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MINNESOTA 08/31 GENERAL OBLIIGATION CAPITAL FACILITIES BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2030

Day of Sale: 09/01 (PV) ENCINITAS UNION SCHOOL WEEK OF 13,000 Aa1/AA+/NR DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 08/31 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver CABS: 2022-2039 CITY OF HARLINGEN, TEXAS WEEK OF 11,725 Aa2/AA-/ WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 08/31 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: RATINGS: (OUTSTANDING)

Day of Sale: 08/31 AUGUSTA, GEORGIA WEEK OF 11,250 Baa2/BBB/NR AIRPORT GENERAL REVENUE REFUNDING 08/31 BONDS, SERIES 2015A (NON-AMT) & B (AMT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 09/01 BERKELEY CITY PUBLIC SERVICE WEEK OF 9,975 A3/A/ DISTRICT, WEST VIRGINIA 08/31 WATER REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2037 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 09/01 OUACHITA COUNTY, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 9,680 NR/NR/NR SALES & USE TAX REFUNDING AND 08/31 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015 ********BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 09/01 ELGIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,195 // TEXAS 08/31 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD

Day of Sale: 09/03 LAUREL HIGHLANDS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,050 // FAYETTE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 08/31 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES D OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 09/02 MESA COUNTY VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,805 A1/NR/NR NO. 51 (COLORADO) 08/31 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 09/02 DIXON CFD NO.2013-1, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 7,465 // PARKLANE SPECIAL TAX REVENUE BONDS 08/31 SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2045

Day of Sale: 09/01 MADERA UMIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,000 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 08/31 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2014, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 09/01 VALPARAISO MULTI SBC WEEK OF 6,965 // AVPT FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS 08/31 SERIES 2016 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis

Day of Sale: 09/02 EASTMARK COMMUNITY FACILITIES WEEK OF 6,795 NR/NR/NR DISTRICT NO. 1 08/31 (CITY OF MESA, ARIZONA) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 09/02 SOUTH SHORE HARBOUR MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 6,700 /BBB+/ UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 7, TEXAS 08/31 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 09/02 CITY OF HARLINGEN, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,380 Aa2/AA-/ WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 08/31 REFUNDING MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: RATINGS: (OUTSTANDING)

Day of Sale: 08/31 SOUTH TAHOE SUCCESSOR AGENCY, WEEK OF 6,300 // CALIFORNIA 08/31 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 2001-1, 2015 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS (HEAVENLY VILLAGE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 09/02 TORRINGTON, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 4,860 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 08/31 SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2026

Day of Sale: 09/02 CINCO SOUTHWEST MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,410 A3// DISTRICT NO. 4, TEXAS 08/31 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 08/31 PAGOSA AREA WATER SANITATION WEEK OF 4,255 // DISTRICT, COLORADO 08/31 ENTERPRISE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2023

Day of Sale: 09/03 TOWN OF SILVER CITY, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 4,185 // JOINT UTILITY SYSTEM IMPROVEMENHT 08/31 REVENUE BONDS (QUALIFIED ENERGY CONSERVATION BONDS-DIRECT PAYMENT) TAXABLE, SERIES 2015A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2035 REMARK: RATED: A- (AA BAM INSURED)

Day of Sale: 08/31 BURLINGAME ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,000 Aa2/AA+/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 08/31 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 09/02 UNIVERSAL CITY, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,135 /AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 08/31 SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 09/01 TORRINGTON, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 2,000 /SP-1+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/31 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2016

Day of Sale: 09/02 CITY OF RAINSVILLE. ALABAMA WEEK OF 1,525 /A/ GENERAL OBLIGATION WARRANTS, SERIES 08/31 2015B MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 09/03 LAS ANIMAS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. RE-1 WEEK OF 1,110 Aa2// BENT COUNTY, COLORADO 08/31 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS *********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: MOODY'S: STATE INTERCEPT

Day of Sale: 09/02 TOWN OF SILVER CITY, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 595 // JOINT UTILITY SYSTEM REFUNDING 08/31 REVENUE BONDS TAX-EXEMPT SEERIES 2015B **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2019 REMARK: RATED: A- (AA BAM INSURED)

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 2,314,735 (in 000's)